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Iran warns US of ‘surprise’ attack in case of aggression amid conflict over Strait of Hormuz

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Iran warns US of ‘surprise’ attack in case of aggression amid conflict over Strait of Hormuz

As the Strait of Hormuz remains a contentious point in the US-Iran war, the country’s IRGC has warned that in case of a new attack, it would launch surprise weapons and tactics. The IRGC earlier today also issued a strong warning to US assets in the Persian Gulf.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 10, 2026, 07:51 PM IST

Iran warns US of ‘surprise’ attack in case of aggression amid conflict over Strait of Hormuz
Iran has warned the US of any aggression and attack on Iranian tankers would invite retaliation (Representational image from ANI)
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As the Strait of Hormuz remains a contentious point in the US-Iran war, the country’s IRGC has warned that in case of a new attack, it would launch surprise weapons and tactics. This warning comes as a commercial cargo vessel off Qatari territorial waters was struck reportedly by a drone after IRGC threats against US-linked vessels in the Gulf.  

Additionally, Iran’s head of the military central command, Ali Abdollahi, met with Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, and according to the state media, he announced that the operation against the US would continue. Days before his order, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian also met with Mojtaba.  

Earlier, Iranian Army spokesperson Akraminia warned that countries supporting US sanctions may face challenges in crossing the Strait of Hormuz, according to Tasnim News Agency, Reuters reported. 

The IRGC earlier today also issued a strong warning to US assets in the Persian Gulf, stating that any further aggression against Iranian oil tankers or commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz would trigger a “heavy assault” on American centres and military ships in the region. 

The warning was issued by the IRGC Navy Command in a post on X, where it stated, “Warning! Any aggression against Iran's oil tankers and commercial vessels will result in a heavy assault against one of the American centres in the region and the enemy's ships.” 

After this, the IRGC Aerospace Force, in a separate post, stated that its missiles and drones have already been “locked onto American targets in the region” and on “enemy aggressor ships”, adding that they are awaiting orders to fire. 

The warnings come after US naval assets and Iranian forces were involved in attacks near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy transit route. 

On Thursday, US President Trump confirmed the exchange of fire between American and Iranian naval forces in the Strait of Hormuz amid the ceasefire agreement between the two sides, asserting that three American destroyers successfully passed through the strategic waterway despite coming under attack.

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