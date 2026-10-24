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Iran warns US Navy will never enter Persian Gulf again, claims 2 supertankers hit mines

Iran warns US military vessels will never enter Persian Gulf again as IRGC claims 2 supertankers with 4.5 million barrels struck naval mines near Strait of Hormuz.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 24, 2026, 12:49 PM IST

Iran warns US Navy will never enter Persian Gulf again, claims 2 supertankers hit mines
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Amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington, Iran on Saturday warned that it will never allow US military vessels to enter the Persian Gulf, as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRGC] Navy claimed that two supertankers carrying more than 4.5 million barrels of crude oil combined had struck naval mines near the Strait of Hormuz.

As per Press TV, Chief of the General Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi said Iranian forces had rendered the US Navy ineffective in the region.

"The US president must only dream of their military and army entering the Persian Gulf again. They will take this wish to their graves," Abdollahi said.

"We will under no circumstances and at no time allow US military vessels to enter the Persian Gulf," he added.

'If you destroyed everything, why worry?'

The commander also questioned US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that Iran's nuclear facilities had been destroyed.

"If you have destroyed everything, then what is the meaning of repeating this delusion?" Abdollahi said, alleging that such statements were intended to mislead public opinion.

The warning came as Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, citing the IRGC Navy's Public Relations Office, reported that two supertankers had struck naval mines while attempting to navigate what Tehran described as an unauthorised southern route through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the IRGC Navy, the vessels suffered explosions and fires in their engine rooms, leaving them disabled. The crews subsequently abandoned the ships.

The IRGC further said the two tankers were carrying a combined cargo of more than 4.5 million barrels of crude oil. The claims could not be independently verified.

Iran has maintained restrictions on maritime traffic through the strategic waterway and warned that vessels attempting to transit without coordinating with Iranian authorities could face serious consequences.

US says oil exports roaring back

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday that oil exports from the Persian Gulf had surpassed pre-conflict levels despite Iran's efforts to disrupt maritime traffic.

"Despite Iran's efforts to disrupt energy shipments, oil exports from the Persian Gulf are roaring back and have surpassed pre-conflict levels," Bessent said in a post on X.

"The message is clear: Iran's threats have failed to stop the flow of energy to global markets," he added.

'Strike this weekend? absolutely'

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Turkiye Tom Barrack said a US strike on Iran could take place over the weekend, while maintaining that Trump remained open to a diplomatic agreement.

"Could there be a strike this weekend? Absolutely," Barrack said during an interview on Friday.

Trump, however, appeared to distance himself from the ambassador's remarks.

"That was my ambassador? He's a pretty powerful man, I guess. If that's the case, I don't know anything about it," Trump said.

Later, addressing an election rally in Florida, Trump warned that Washington could launch "another little Epic Fury" against Iran if Tehran failed to reach an agreement.

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