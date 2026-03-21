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Iran warns US against ground aggression, vows “great surprise” for Trump in case of misadventure

As the security situation continues to evolve in West Asia and the Gulf region, an Iranian military source warned the United States against any ground aggression on Iran, calling it one of the red lines and that a “surprise” would await Trump.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 21, 2026, 04:10 PM IST

Iran warns US against ground aggression, vows “great surprise” for Trump in case of misadventure
Iran warns US against ground aggression, vows “great surprise” for Trump in case of misadventure
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As the security situation continues to evolve in West Asia and the Gulf region, an Iranian military source warned the United States against any ground aggression on Iran, calling it one of the red lines and that a “surprise” would await Trump, Tasnim News Agency reported on Saturday. 

The military source made the remarks to Tasnim news agency in response to the recent reports where the US has hinted towards possible ground operations in Iran.The military said, “Obviously, a ground attack on Iranian soil is one of our red lines, and just as we had a surprise against every enemy operation, we will show it again in this case also.” 

The source referred to the attack on Iranian energy infrastructure, noting how when it was hit the entire region's energy facilities suffered and thus warned United States against ground ops in Iran. “When our energy infrastructure was hit, all the energy infrastructures in the region became inactive, and this time too, we are ready, so that if the terrorist Trump makes a mistake in this regard, we will have a surprise for him in a way that he will not even be able to remove the coffins of his soldiers from our land”, the source told Tasnim News Agency. 

The source further said that the destruction of Iranian islands would lead to destruction of the coastal areas of the UAE, adding that, Dubai and Abu Dhabi may not be “merely” in the initial stages of the attack. 

This comes as CBS news reported on Friday (local time), citing sources briefed on the discussions, that the Trump administration has been strategising ways and options to extract Iran's nuclear material. 

According to CBS News, while the timing of any such operation, if Trump orders it remains unclear, one of the source said that the US President is yet to make a decision about it. However, plans have centred around the possible deployment of forces from the secretive Joint Special Operations Command- America's elite military unit often tasked with the most sensitive counter-proliferation missions. 

Amid the ongoing conflict, Trump said Washington is not seeking a ceasefire. Speaking outside the White House, he said, “We can have dialogue, but I don't want to do a ceasefire. You don't do a ceasefire when you're literally obliterating the other side. We’re not looking to do that.” 


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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