Iran warns of retaliation after Israeli strike on Beirut, says ‘red lines’ violation unacceptable

On Sunday, Iran issued a stern warning following an Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut, saying that any further escalation will trigger a response.

Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary, warned that a response was forthcoming following Israel's attack on Lebanon's capital city of Beirut, saying that any violation of the Islamic Republic's 'red lines' would not be tolerated. As per a report by Mehr News Agency, Bagher Zolghadr said that a response from Islamic fighters is imminent, in an apparent reference to the Israeli regime’s aggression in the Dahiyeh suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, earlier on Sunday. ''Lebanon is our life and crossing Iran's red lines cannot be tolerated,'' he said, declaring that Iran will keep its promises.

What happened in Beirut?

On Sunday, an Israeli airstrike targeted the Dahiyeh suburb in southern Beirut, which is considered a stronghold and command centre of Hezbollah. The strike was reportedly carried out in response to cross-border attacks from Lebanon into northern Israel. The incident has caused renewed tensions in the region, with Lebanese authorities and allied groups condemning the attack as a serious escalation.

In a statement, the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) said that the target facility in Beirut was being used by Hezbollah operatives to coordinate and advance attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers.

Trump criticised Israel's attack on Beirut

In his latest post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump questioned the timing of the Israeli attack on Lebanon and urged all parties to exercise restraint and avoid attacks that could undermine the ongoing diplomatic efforts for a peace deal.

''This morning's attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran. Israel has the right to defend itself against threats, but the attack it was responding to was very small and meaningless nobody was hurt, injured, or killed, and should not disrupt this important process,'' Trump wrote in his post.

''We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, and all sides should stand down. There should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no more attacks by any other party, including Hezbollah, against Israel. This could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace - Let's not blow it.'' he added.