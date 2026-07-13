US widens Iran offensive with fresh strikes on key maritime hub near Strait of Hormuz

The United States launched a fresh round of military strikes against Iran on Sunday (local time), with US Central Command saying the operation is intended to further degrade Tehran's ability to target civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States launched a fresh round of military strikes against Iran on Sunday (local time), with US Central Command saying the operation is intended to further degrade Tehran's ability to target civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Multiple explosions are rocking Iran’s most critical naval port on the Strait of Hormuz right now. The pressure on the IRGC isn't stopping. pic.twitter.com/Mp3BOUQXaI — سيف الدرعي| Saif alderei (@saif_aldareei) July 12, 2026

In a post on X, CENTCOM said the strikes were carried out on the direction of the Commander in Chief to hold Iranian forces accountable.

"At 5 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching more strikes against Iran to continue degrading their ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Commander in Chief has directed the strikes to hold Iranian forces accountable," CENTCOM said.

The latest strikes came amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region. According to Iran's Press TV, three explosions were heard in the southern Iranian cities of Jask, Bandar Abbas and Sirik following the US operation.