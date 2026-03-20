FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Rakesh Bedi slams Kangana Ranaut for calling Dhurandhar: The Revenge ‘propaganda', mocks failure of Emergency: 'These films didn’t run for even two days'

President Droupadi Murmu meets Premanand Maharaj at his ashram, visits memorial of Neem Karoli Baba

Who is Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf? Iran’s parliament speaker rises as key figure amid US-Israel conflict and leadership losses

Iran war news update: Who was Ali Mohammad Naini? IRCG spokesperson killed in joint strikes after warning US-Israel

Noida International Airport’s launch date announced, UP CM Yogi Adityanath invite PM Modi for inauguration

Ram Gopal Varma says Dhurandhar 2 is 'horror' for pan-India filmmakers, indirectly mocks Baahubali, Prabhas, Yash: 'Even GOD can’t save their SPIRITS'

Nora Fatehi in major trouble, fatwa issued over actress for her vulgar song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke

Bangladeshi players to skip PSL? BCB awaits government clearance amid uncertainty

Who is Alakh Pandey? College dropout who joined Forbes Billionaire's List 2026 along with Mukesh Ambani, know his net worth

Indian Rupee hits all-time low against USD, slips past Rs 93 mark amid US-Israel-Iran war

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
President Droupadi Murmu meets Premanand Maharaj at his ashram, visits memorial of Neem Karoli Baba

President Droupadi Murmu meets Premanand Maharaj at his ashram

Who is Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf? Iran’s parliament speaker rises as key figure amid US-Israel conflict and leadership losses

Who is Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf? Iran’s parliament speaker rises as key figure

Iran war news update: Who was Ali Mohammad Naini? IRCG spokesperson killed in strikes after warning US-Israel

Iran war news update: Who was Ali Mohammad Naini? IRCG spokesperson killed

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit certain clothes, prayers, mosques, gifts, details here

Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit

North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him; How does voting system works there?

North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him

Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film

Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna

HomeWorld

WORLD

Iran war news update: Who was Ali Mohammad Naini? IRCG spokesperson killed in joint strikes after warning US-Israel

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard spokesperson Ali Mohammad Naini was killed in joint US and Israeli strikes, Iranian state media reported on Friday. His death came minutes after he issued a defiant warning challenging US naval claims in the Gulf.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 20, 2026, 02:38 PM IST

Iran war news update: Who was Ali Mohammad Naini? IRCG spokesperson killed in joint strikes after warning US-Israel
Ali Mohammad Naini was the spokesperson of IRGC
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Forces (IRGC) spokesperson Ali Mohammad Naini was killed in joint US and Israeli strikes, Iranian state media reported on Friday. Minutes before his death, he had issued a fierce warning questioning US naval claims in the Gulf.

Naini "was martyred in the criminal cowardly terrorist attack by the American-Zionist side at dawn", the IRGC said in an official statement soon after the incident, as quoted by news agency AFP.  While warning the US, the brigadier-general had explicitly mocked Donald Trump’s claim that Iran’s navy had been destroyed, challenging Washington to deploy ships into the Persian Gulf. In his heavily worded warning, Naini had also emphasised Iran would continue to produce missiles amid ongoing strikes.

On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (local time) claimed that Iran no longer has the capability to enrich uranium or produce ballistic missiles. 

 

"Didn’t Trump say that Iran’s navy has been destroyed? If so, let him send his ships into the Persian Gulf if he dares,” Naini was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
"Our missile industry deserves a perfect score... and there is no concern in this regard, because even under wartime conditions we continue missile production," Guards spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini said, quoted by the Fars news agency.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is a multi-service primary force of the Iranian Armed Forces.

 

Major figures in Iranian leadership has been eliminated in the three weeks of war that started with the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Others are: Head of Iranian Intelligence, Ali Larijani, Gholamreza Soleimani, commander of the Basij paramilitary force, Esmail Khatib, Iran’s Intelligence Minister, among others. 

In the latest update of the US-Israel-Iran war, a US F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at a US air base in West Asia after it was attacked by what is being considered as an Iranian fire, according to several reports.

The ongoing war has triggered a Gulf energy crisis disrupting global oil supplies. 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
President Droupadi Murmu meets Premanand Maharaj at his ashram, visits memorial of Neem Karoli Baba
President Droupadi Murmu meets Premanand Maharaj at his ashram
Who is Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf? Iran’s parliament speaker rises as key figure amid US-Israel conflict and leadership losses
Who is Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf? Iran’s parliament speaker rises as key figure
Iran war news update: Who was Ali Mohammad Naini? IRCG spokesperson killed in strikes after warning US-Israel
Iran war news update: Who was Ali Mohammad Naini? IRCG spokesperson killed
Noida International Airport’s launch date announced, UP CM Yogi Adityanath invite PM Modi for inauguration
Noida International Airport’s launch date announced, UP CM Yogi Adityanath invit
Ram Gopal Varma says Dhurandhar 2 is 'horror' for pan-India filmmakers, indirectly mocks Baahubali, Prabhas, Yash: 'Even GOD can’t save their SPIRITS'
Ram Gopal Varma indirectly mocks Baahubali, Prabhas, Yash with Dhurandhar 2
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit certain clothes, prayers, mosques, gifts, details here
Eid Al-Fitr 2026: 5 things Muslims must not do on Eid, Islamic laws prohibit
North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him; How does voting system works there?
North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him
Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and other cast members' charged for Aditya Dhar's film
Dhurandhar 2 cast fee: Know how much Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna
From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: How killings of top 5 Iranian officials shook Iran’s leadership in ongoing US-Israel conflict
From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: Top 5 Iranian officials killed in war
Chaitra Navratri 2026: What is Ghatsthapana shubh muhurat, timings? Here's all about 9-day rituals, fasting and more
Chaitra Navratri 2026: What is Ghatsthapana shubh muhurat, timings?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement