Iran war news update: Who was Ali Mohammad Naini? IRCG spokesperson killed in joint strikes after warning US-Israel

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard spokesperson Ali Mohammad Naini was killed in joint US and Israeli strikes, Iranian state media reported on Friday. His death came minutes after he issued a defiant warning challenging US naval claims in the Gulf.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Forces (IRGC) spokesperson Ali Mohammad Naini was killed in joint US and Israeli strikes, Iranian state media reported on Friday. Minutes before his death, he had issued a fierce warning questioning US naval claims in the Gulf.

Naini "was martyred in the criminal cowardly terrorist attack by the American-Zionist side at dawn", the IRGC said in an official statement soon after the incident, as quoted by news agency AFP. While warning the US, the brigadier-general had explicitly mocked Donald Trump’s claim that Iran’s navy had been destroyed, challenging Washington to deploy ships into the Persian Gulf. In his heavily worded warning, Naini had also emphasised Iran would continue to produce missiles amid ongoing strikes.

On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (local time) claimed that Iran no longer has the capability to enrich uranium or produce ballistic missiles.

"Didn’t Trump say that Iran’s navy has been destroyed? If so, let him send his ships into the Persian Gulf if he dares,” Naini was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

"Our missile industry deserves a perfect score... and there is no concern in this regard, because even under wartime conditions we continue missile production," Guards spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini said, quoted by the Fars news agency.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is a multi-service primary force of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Major figures in Iranian leadership has been eliminated in the three weeks of war that started with the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Others are: Head of Iranian Intelligence, Ali Larijani, Gholamreza Soleimani, commander of the Basij paramilitary force, Esmail Khatib, Iran’s Intelligence Minister, among others.

In the latest update of the US-Israel-Iran war, a US F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at a US air base in West Asia after it was attacked by what is being considered as an Iranian fire, according to several reports.

The ongoing war has triggered a Gulf energy crisis disrupting global oil supplies.