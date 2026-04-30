Iran War: Mojtaba Khamenei’s ‘New Chapter’ for Hormuz signals Gulf power shift; What it means for US?

Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, on Thursday hinted about what Tehran is upto something new. Taking to social media, the Supreme Leader mentioned that a “new chapter” for the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is underway.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, on Thursday hinted about what Tehran is upto something new. Taking to social media, the Supreme Leader mentioned that a “new chapter” for the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is underway as the country continues to wage war with the United States and Israel. In a message on National Persian Gulf Day, the Supreme Leader added that the Gulf region will have a “bright future” without the presence of the US, state TV reported.