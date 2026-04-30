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Iran War: Mojtaba Khamenei’s ‘New Chapter’ for Hormuz signals Gulf power shift; What it means for US?

Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, on Thursday hinted about what Tehran is upto something new. Taking to social media, the Supreme Leader mentioned that a “new chapter” for the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is underway.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 30, 2026, 04:54 PM IST

Iran War: Mojtaba Khamenei’s ‘New Chapter’ for Hormuz signals Gulf power shift; What it means for US?
Mojtaba Khamenei (Image Source: Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei X account)
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Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, on Thursday hinted about what Tehran is upto something new. Taking to social media, the Supreme Leader mentioned that a “new chapter” for the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is underway as the country continues to wage war with the United States and Israel. In a message on National Persian Gulf Day, the Supreme Leader added that the Gulf region will have a “bright future” without the presence of the US, state TV reported.

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