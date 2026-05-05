Iran war: US military's KC-135 Stratotanker plane goes missing after declaring emergency over Qatar

The Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker had taken off from the Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates before its signals were lost over Qatar. The aircraft, which is used for refuelling US military jets, had issued a '7700' distress alert moments before it went missing.

A United States military plane has gone missing after declaring an in-flight emergency while flying over the Persian Gulf off Iran, according to aviation data from Flightradar24. The Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker had taken off from the Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before its signals were lost over Qatar. The aircraft, which is used for refuelling US military jets, had issued a '7700' distress alert before it went missing.

Flight tracking data shows that the flew in a circular pattern for a while before it began its descent for landing. The exact cause of the emergency remains unclear, and there has been no official communication from the US authorities linking the incident to any hostile action. Iran has also not issued any statement indicating its involvement in the US plane's disappearance. The incident comes just months after the US military lost a KC-135 Stratotanker in an Iranian attack over western Iraq. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq -- an umbrella group of Iran-backed armed units -- had claimed responsibility for the attack that took place in March. The group had said at the time that it shot down the plane "in defence of our country's sovereignty and airspace."

What is a KC-135 Stratotanker?

The KC-135 Stratotanker is a military plane powered by four turbofan engines mounted under swept wings, and is used mainly for mid-air refuelling of other jets. The aircraft has been part of the United States Air Force's operations for more than six decades. The Stratotanker allows fighter jets, bombers, and other military planes to stay in the air longer and travel greater distances. It is based on Boeing's 367-80 design, which also led to the development of the commercial Boeing 707 passenger aircraft. Hundreds of KC-135s are currently in service with the US Air Force, Air National Guard, and Air Force Reserve.