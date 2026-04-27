Iran war: Abbas Araghchi to meet Putin in Russia as he blames US for stalled peace talks

Speaking in Saint Petersburg during his visit to Russia, Araghchi said that unreasonable demands from the US had derailed talks despite initial progress. "The US approaches caused the previous round of negotiations…to fail to reach its goals," he said.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has blamed the United States for a stalemate in peace talks, after a second round of negotiations failed to take off. Speaking in Saint Petersburg during a visit to Russia, Araghchi said unreasonable demands from the US had derailed talks despite initial progress. "The US approaches caused the previous round of negotiations…to fail to reach its goals," he reportedly said. The statement comes as Araghchi is expected to meet Russian president Vladimir Putin as part of a three-country tour that has included stops in Pakistan and Oman.

Araghchi's statement comes after US President Donald Trump cancelled a trip by top envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to the Pakistani capital Islamabad for a fresh round of negotiations. But backchannel communication appears to be underway: Iranian media reported that Tehran has sent written messages to Washington via Islamabad outlining its "red lines" -- including stance on nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz. Reportedly, Iran has floated a proposal aimed at reopening the crucial strait, while deferring negotiations on its nuclear programme to a later time.

Experts say that relations between Iran and Russia are profound, especially in terms of military cooperation. Meanwhile, a Togo-flagged vessel with 17 Indian seafarers on board was attacked over the weekend by the Iranian coast guard near the Hormuz Strait, a government official said on Monday, adding that all Indian seafarers were safe. The war in Iran was triggered by US-Israeli joint airstrikes on Tehran in late-February, which killed former Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated by attacking US bases and other targets across the Middle East. The Strait of Hormuz -- a key global chokepoint for oil shipments -- has remained largely blocked amid the war, disrupting energy supplies and sending oil prices soaring around the world. The first round of peace talks between the US and Iran was held in Islamabad earlier this month, but failed to produce a breakthrough.