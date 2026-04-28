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Iran war: Trump says Tehran requested US to open Strait of Hormuz as peace talks remain in limbo

In a post on Truth Social, Trump also reiterated that Iran was facing a leadership crisis. His comments come as the Hormuz Strait -- a key chokepoint for global oil shipments -- remains largely blocked and peace talks between the US and Iran continue to be stalled.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 28, 2026, 10:02 PM IST

Iran war: Trump says Tehran requested US to open Strait of Hormuz as peace talks remain in limbo
Donald Trump and Iranian supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei.
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United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Iran was in a "state of collapse" and claimed that Tehran had requested the US to open the Strait of Hormuz. In a post on Truth Social, an online platform that he owns, Trump also reiterated that Iran was facing a leadership crisis. His comments come as the Hormuz Strait -- a key chokepoint for global oil shipments -- remains largely blocked and peace talks between the US and Iran continue to be stalled.

In his social media post, Trump wrote: "Iran has just informed us that they are in a “State of Collapse.” They want us to “Open the Hormuz Strait,” as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation". In recent weeks, both Iran and the US have blockaded the crucial waterway, leading to a global energy shock and soaring oil prices. Reportedly, around 2,000 vessels remain stranded in the region, waiting for a safe passage through the strait. The war in Iran was launched by the United States and Israel in late-February, and an indefinite ceasefire is currently in place.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has said that it is leaving oil export groupings OPEC and OPEC Plus, a move reportedly triggered by the ongoing energy crisis and the Gulf country's worsening relation with Saudi Arabia -- the de facto leader of the groups. As for peace talks, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to reach the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Friday night for a possible second round of negotiations with the US, according to a Bloomberg report. The first round of US-Iran peace talks were held in Islamabad earlier this month, but it failed to produce a breakthrough in the war that has killed thousands of civilians across nations.

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