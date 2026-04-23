Iran war: Trump orders US Navy to 'shoot and kill' boats putting mines in Strait of Hormuz

Trump's remarks come as a second round of peace talks between the US and Iran is expected to take place soon, with Pakistan trying to bring both sides to negotiate. On Wednesday, Trump indicated that a fresh round of negotiations could happen within "48 to 72 hours".

United States President Donald Trump said he has ordered the US Navy to shoot any boat which is found deploying mines in the Strait of Hormuz waterway. He said there has to be "no hesitation" in carrying out such an action. The US leader added that the American Navy is clearing out Hormuz and that he has ordered the activity to continue at a "tripled-up level".

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said: "I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be (Their naval ships are ALL, 159 of them, at the bottom of the sea!), that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is to be no hesitation." He added: "Additionally, our mine “sweepers” are clearing the Strait right now. I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up level!"

Trump's remarks come as a second round of peace talks between the US and Iran is expected to take place soon, with Pakistan trying to bring both sides to negotiate. On Wednesday, Trump indicated that a fresh round of negotiations could happen within "48 to 72 hours", according to a report by the New York Post. The US and Iran had earlier announced a two-week ceasefire, which has since been extended indefinitely.

In another social media post, Trump said that Iran is confused about "who their leader is" and that there is "infighting" within the country's leadership. "Iran is having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is! They just don’t know! The infighting is between the “Hardliners,” who have been losing BADLY on the battlefield, and the “Moderates,” who are not very moderate at all (but gaining respect!), is CRAZY!" the US president wrote. He added that the US has "total control" over the Hormuz Strait -- a key global oil chokepoint which has remained largely blocked amid the war. The war was triggered by US-Israeli joint airstrikes on Tehran in late-February, which killed former Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei, whose son Mojtaba Khamenei has since been appointed Iran's new supreme leader.