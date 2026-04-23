FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

How much does MS Dhoni earn every day? CSK star’s net worth, cars and endorsements revealed

Exclusive: Medha Shankr reveals 'strange marriage proposals' she received after 12th Fail, signed Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 to avoid getting stereotyped

Iran war: Trump orders US Navy to 'shoot and kill' boats putting mines in Strait of Hormuz

'Unfair to drag me, armed forces in politics': Gen (Retd) MM Naravane slams Rahul Gandhi over brandishing his memoir in Lok Sabha

Fact check: Anurag Basu confirms 'no delay' in Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela romantic film, will release in 2026: 'We are very much on schedule'

Kalki Koechlin admits divorce from Anurag Kashyap was 'hurtful', reveals why she stayed away from Dev D director: 'We needed to stay out of each other’s lives'

Trump issues first statement after 'hellhole' remark on India: 'Great country with very good friend at top'

BCCI wants Jasprit Bumrah to play remaining WTC Tests, Team India told to refocus on red-ball cricket

From suicide drones to naval mines: Iran's five weapons keep Donald Trump trapped in war

David Dhawan breaks silence on how Dhurandhar success affected Rakesh Bedi: 'Chaal change ho gayi hai'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
How much does MS Dhoni earn every day? CSK star’s net worth, cars and endorsements revealed

How much does MS Dhoni earn every day? CSK star’s net worth, cars and endorsemen

Exclusive: Medha Shankr reveals 'strange marriage proposals' she received after 12th Fail, signed Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 to avoid getting stereotyped

Exclusive: Medha Shankr reveals 'strange marriage proposals' after 12th Fail

Delhi News: Ex-Help Dragged IRS Officer's Daughter Down The Stairs For Fingerprint To Open Safe

Delhi News: Ex-Help Dragged IRS Officer's Daughter Down The Stairs For Fingerprint To Open Safe

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation amid ‘sugar daddy’ relationship and luxury gifts allegations; know more

Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation

Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian medical student; Pro-Trump content made him earn dollars

Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian

World Book Day 2026: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta to Twinkle Khanna; 7 Bollywood actresses who became powerful authors

World Book Day 2026: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta to Twinkle Khanna

HomeWorld

WORLD

Iran war: Trump orders US Navy to 'shoot and kill' boats putting mines in Strait of Hormuz

Trump's remarks come as a second round of peace talks between the US and Iran is expected to take place soon, with Pakistan trying to bring both sides to negotiate. On Wednesday, Trump indicated that a fresh round of negotiations could happen within "48 to 72 hours".

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 23, 2026, 08:38 PM IST

Iran war: Trump orders US Navy to 'shoot and kill' boats putting mines in Strait of Hormuz
United States President Donald Trump.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

United States President Donald Trump said he has ordered the US Navy to shoot any boat which is found deploying mines in the Strait of Hormuz waterway. He said there has to be "no hesitation" in carrying out such an action. The US leader added that the American Navy is clearing out Hormuz and that he has ordered the activity to continue at a "tripled-up level".

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said: "I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be (Their naval ships are ALL, 159 of them, at the bottom of the sea!), that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is to be no hesitation." He added: "Additionally, our mine “sweepers” are clearing the Strait right now. I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up level!"

Trump's remarks come as a second round of peace talks between the US and Iran is expected to take place soon, with Pakistan trying to bring both sides to negotiate. On Wednesday, Trump indicated that a fresh round of negotiations could happen within "48 to 72 hours", according to a report by the New York Post. The US and Iran had earlier announced a two-week ceasefire, which has since been extended indefinitely.

In another social media post, Trump said that Iran is confused about "who their leader is" and that there is "infighting" within the country's leadership. "Iran is having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is! They just don’t know! The infighting is between the “Hardliners,” who have been losing BADLY on the battlefield, and the “Moderates,” who are not very moderate at all (but gaining respect!), is CRAZY!" the US president wrote. He added that the US has "total control" over the Hormuz Strait -- a key global oil chokepoint which has remained largely blocked amid the war. The war was triggered by US-Israeli joint airstrikes on Tehran in late-February, which killed former Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei, whose son Mojtaba Khamenei has since been appointed Iran's new supreme leader.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
How much does MS Dhoni earn every day? CSK star’s net worth, cars and endorsements revealed
How much does MS Dhoni earn every day? CSK star’s net worth, cars and endorsemen
Exclusive: Medha Shankr reveals 'strange marriage proposals' she received after 12th Fail, signed Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 to avoid getting stereotyped
Exclusive: Medha Shankr reveals 'strange marriage proposals' after 12th Fail
Iran war: Trump orders US Navy to 'shoot and kill' boats putting mines in Strait of Hormuz
Trump orders US Navy to 'shoot, kill' boats putting mines in Hormuz
'Unfair to drag me, armed forces in politics': Gen (Retd) MM Naravane slams Rahul Gandhi over brandishing his memoir in Lok Sabha
'Unfair to drag me in politics': Gen Naravane slams Rahul Gandhi
Fact check: Anurag Basu confirms 'no delay' in Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela romantic film, will release in 2026: 'We are very much on schedule'
Anurag Basu confirms 'no delay' in Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela romantic film
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation amid ‘sugar daddy’ relationship and luxury gifts allegations; know more
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation
Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian medical student; Pro-Trump content made him earn dollars
Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian
World Book Day 2026: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta to Twinkle Khanna; 7 Bollywood actresses who became powerful authors
World Book Day 2026: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta to Twinkle Khanna
Bigg Boss: From Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Tanya Mittal; most popular women across the seasons
Bigg Boss: From Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Tanya Mittal
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to Riteish Deshmukh: 5 Bollywood celebrities who are investing in sustainable choices
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to Riteish Deshmukh
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement