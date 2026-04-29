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Iran War: Defense Secretary Hegseth tells lawmakers US cost of war at $25 billion; Donald Trump warns Tehran ‘better get smart’

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Iran War: Defense Secretary Hegseth tells lawmakers US cost of war at $25 billion; Donald Trump warns Tehran ‘better get smart’

The chief financial official for the Pentagon told the estimated cost of the Middle East war with Iran to legislators being $25 billion since it started on February 28. The statement came at a time when US Defense Secretary Hegseth was sparing with lawmakers on Iran war.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 29, 2026, 11:58 PM IST

Iran War: Defense Secretary Hegseth tells lawmakers US cost of war at $25 billion; Donald Trump warns Tehran ‘better get smart’
US Defense Secretary Hegseth and Donald Trump
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The chief financial official for the Pentagon, Jules Hurst III, told the estimated cost of the Middle East war with Iran to legislators being $25 billion since it started on February 28. The statement came at a time when US Defense Secretary Hegseth was facing questions from lawmakers on Iran war, for the first time since US President Donald Trump launched a strike.  

Hegseth spars over Iran war 

Secretary Hegseth and Democrat Rep. Seth Moulton exchanged heated blows on the Iran conflict, when Hegseth reminded the house that the Obama admin's move would have allowed Iran to pursue a nuclear weapon. He said, “Imagine what the world would look like right now if Iran had a nuclear weapon? Which... by the way...Obama was going to allow.” Moulton in his reply said, “How is this war going? Do you think we're winning?” and Hegseth said, “Militarily on the battlefield? It's been an astounding military success.” 

In a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump said, “Iran can’t get their act together. They don’t know how to sign a non-nuclear deal. They better get smart soon!” 

Jaishankar-Araghchi talk on war 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday evening received a call from his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi. The leaders discussed the present situation and agreed to remain in close touch. The Embassy of Iran in India said that during the conversation, the two sides discussed and exchanged views on the latest developments related to the ceasefire, bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues. 

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has issued a sharp warning to Washington, claiming that the elite force is prepared to employ unconventional methods should tensions escalate further. According to Iranian media Press TV, Mohammad Akbarzadeh, the deputy for political affairs of the IRGC Navy, stated that the maritime force has "surprise tactics" in store for the United States if it makes any new miscalculation. 

The warning underscores a heightening of military rhetoric as the IRGC Navy signals its readiness to respond to any perceived aggression. Akbarzadeh further indicated that in the event of fresh US military action against Iran, the IRGC Navy would deploy its newly developed capabilities. 

The conflict in West Asia began following US-Israeli joint military strikes on Iran on February 28, which killed Iran's 86-year-old Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran, in retaliation, targeted Israel and US assets in several Gulf countries, causing disruption in the waterways and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability. 

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