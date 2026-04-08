Iran war ceasefire: US forces asked to withdraw troops from West Asia 15 minutes after Donald Trump’s post

Just 15 minutes after US President Donald Trump’s post, announcing a ceasefire with Iran, the US military was ordered to withdraw from West Asia, according to Axios report, citing sources close to the matter.

Just 15 minutes after US President Donald Trump’s post, announcing a ceasefire with Iran, the US military was ordered to withdraw from West Asia, according to Axios report, citing sources close to the matter. Early on Wednesday, President Trump announced a two-week halt to the conflict with Iran, before which he threatened that a “whole civilisation will die tonight” if Tehran failed to reach a deal.

US-Iran ceasefire

Earlier, US President Donald Trump suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and saying that the 10-point proposal from Iran was workable.In a post on Truth Social, Trump, said that ten-point proposal will serve as ground to negotiate for a permanent deal, while reiterating that US has achieved most of its military objectives.

Hours before the deadline, Trump announced that the US "exceeded all Military objectives and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning long-term peace with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate."

Trump said that almost all past contention has been agreed to, but a two-week period will allow the Agreement to be finalised and consummated, declaring that this long-term problem is close to resolution.

Iran’s response

The Iranian side accepted US President Donald Trump's peace overture and agreed to safe passage via the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks as well as a pause in military operations. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi posted the Islamic Republic's response on X and said Iran would cease its military operations if it was not attacked.

“Considering the request by the U.S. for negotiations based on its 15-point proposal as well as announcement by POTUS about acceptance of the general framework of Iran's 10-point proposal as a basis for negotiations, I hereby declare on behalf of Iran's Supreme National Security Council: If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations. For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations,” Araghchi wrote.

Strait of Hormuz deal

Iran’s foreign minister has said that safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible for a period of two weeks via coordination with Iranian armed forces. “If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations,” the Iranian foreign minister said in the statement.

Further ceasefire

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the leadership of the US and Iran has been invited, along with their delegations, to Islamabad on Friday, 10th April 2026, to continue negotiations for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes, Sharif wrote in a social media post. The ceasefire agreement between Iran and the US, along with their allies, includes “Lebanon and elsewhere” and is effective immediately, he said.