Iran vs US Over Strait of Hormuz: Araghchi calls 20% fee 'too much' as Trump announces naval blockade

Iran rejected the US plan to charge 20% for security in the Strait of Hormuz, with FM Abbas Aragchi calling it "too much" and asserting Tehran will remain the "guardian of the Strait."

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi hits back at the US, calling the charge of '20 per cent' to provide security to the Strait of Hormuz, 'too much', while asserting that Tehran will always be 'guardian of the Strait'. His comments come after US President Donald Trump said the US will reinstate a naval blockade on Iranian ports and “become the guardian” of the critical waterway.

Iran hits back at Trump over US naval blockade, Strait of Hormuz toll

In a post on X, Araghchi said that POTUS is absolutely right, and that whoever ensures the secure and safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz should be compensated for this service. He added that Iran has always been the guardian of the Strait and will remain so forever, and noted that 20% is too much but that they will be fair.

Not only him, Brigadier General Ebrahim Zolfaghari of Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, also said Iran will not allow the US to manage the Strait of Hormuz under any circumstances, as reported by Press TV. He warned of strong retaliation against any US military action involving commercial vessels or oil tankers passing outside Iran’s designated route and without Iranian authorisation, and cited recent IRGC operations as proof of this stance.

Trump on Monday announced that Washington was reinstating its blockade on Iran and said the Strait of Hormuz would remain open “with or without Iran". He further said the US would seek reimbursement equal to 20 per cent of the value of cargo passing through the strategic waterway for providing security.

US naval blockade on Iran begin tomorrow?

The US Navy-led Joint Maritime Information Centre (JMIC) said that the blockade of Iranian ports and coastal areas will begin at 20:00 GMT on Tuesday. 'All neutral vessels are hereby warned and have the period until enforcement begins to depart the blockaded area,” said JMIC as reported by Al Jazeera.

The blockade will cover Iran’s entire southern coastline, including all ports and oil terminals. JMIC stated it will not block neutral transit through the Strait of Hormuz. Travel to and from non-Iranian destinations, as well as humanitarian shipments, will be allowed subject to inspections.

Meanwhile, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has called for the Strait of Hormuz to “remain free of any tolls and charges, in accordance with international law”.

“We have ⁠always been consistent on ⁠our stance on fees – IMO stands firmly against charging fees for passage ⁠through straits used for international navigation. “There ⁠is no legal ⁠basis through which to introduce mandatory tolls simply to transit through a strait," an IMO spokesperson said, reported Al Jazeera.

US vs Iran over Strait of Hormuz: Why it matters?

The current standoff about who controls security and access to the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes, has sparked fear of disruptions. The Strait of Hormuz handles over 20% of the world’s oil and LNG; any disruption or new fees could spike global energy prices and shipping costs.