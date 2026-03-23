Iran vows to completely close Strait of Hormuz if Trump targets energy facilities, here's all you need to know

The Middle East conflict has taken a dramatic turn, with Iran threatening to completely close the Strait of Hormuz if US President Donald Trump follows through on his warning to strike Iranian energy facilities within 48 hours. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has stated that energy sites in countries hosting US bases would become "lawful" targets, further escalating the situation.

The Middle East conflict has taken a dramatic turn, with Iran threatening to completely close the Strait of Hormuz if US President Donald Trump follows through on his warning to strike Iranian energy facilities within 48 hours. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has stated that energy sites in countries hosting US bases would become "lawful" targets, further escalating the situation.

US ultimatum sparks Iranian retaliation

Trump had issued a stark warning: "If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!"

This ultimatum has been met with fierce resistance from Iran, with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warning that if Tehran's infrastructure is targeted, key facilities across the region could be "irreversibly destroyed".

Iranian military vows retaliation

Iranian military officials have vowed to target US-linked energy, technology, and water infrastructure in the Gulf, should the US proceed with its threats. The IRGC has reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz will remain shut, stating, "The Strait of Hormuz will be completely closed and will not be opened until our destroyed power plants are rebuilt".

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical shipping routes, carrying a significant share of global oil and gas supplies. Iran's closure of the vital energy supply route on February 28 has already led to disruptions in tanker movement, pushed up fuel prices, and shaken global markets.

Surge in airstrikes and missile attacks

The situation on the ground remains volatile, with air raid sirens sounding across parts of Israel after fresh missile launches. US-Israeli strikes have targeted areas around Tehran and southern Iran, including regions near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has responded with strikes on Israel and parts of the Gulf, launching over 400 ballistic missiles, with approximately 92% intercepted by Israeli defense systems.

The conflict has taken a significant humanitarian toll, with over 81,000 civilian homes and buildings damaged in US-Israeli strikes in Iran, and more than 2,700 people forced to leave their homes in Israel due to Iranian attacks. The economic implications are also severe, with oil prices surging to multi-year highs, Brent crude hovering around $110 per barrel.

Regional tensions escalate

Iran-backed Hezbollah has launched repeated rocket attacks on Tel Aviv, prompting Israeli strikes and ground operations in southern Lebanon. As tensions continue to escalate, the global economy remains on edge, vulnerable to disruptions in this critical energy supply route.