Who is Abdul Basit? Pakistan's 'jihadi' diplomat who supported terrorism in Kashmir while being envoy to Delhi
WHO warns of fluoride risks: How excess use can harm your child’ health and IQ
Iran vows to completely close Strait of Hormuz if Trump targets energy facilities, here's all you need to know
Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh's film runs on riot mode, scores biggest opening weekend in Bollywood, earns Rs 700 crore
US-Israel-Iran War: Indian national injured as UAE intercepts Iranian missile in Abu Dhabi; details here
Gold, silver prices today, March 23, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Commuters alert! App-based cab drivers in Gurugram are on strike today, here's why
The 50 winner: Shiv Thakare shares first reaction after beating Mr Faisu, Kaka, Krishna Shroff to lift winner's trophy: 'You don't need to fight to be heard'
Uttar Pradesh: Gorakhpur to get major boost as CM Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate, lay foundation for Rs 53 crore projects, check details
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran vows to destroy critical energy infrastructure after Donald Trump’s 48‑hour ultimatum
WORLD
The Middle East conflict has taken a dramatic turn, with Iran threatening to completely close the Strait of Hormuz if US President Donald Trump follows through on his warning to strike Iranian energy facilities within 48 hours. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has stated that energy sites in countries hosting US bases would become "lawful" targets, further escalating the situation.
The Middle East conflict has taken a dramatic turn, with Iran threatening to completely close the Strait of Hormuz if US President Donald Trump follows through on his warning to strike Iranian energy facilities within 48 hours. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has stated that energy sites in countries hosting US bases would become "lawful" targets, further escalating the situation.
Trump had issued a stark warning: "If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!"
This ultimatum has been met with fierce resistance from Iran, with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warning that if Tehran's infrastructure is targeted, key facilities across the region could be "irreversibly destroyed".
Iranian military officials have vowed to target US-linked energy, technology, and water infrastructure in the Gulf, should the US proceed with its threats. The IRGC has reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz will remain shut, stating, "The Strait of Hormuz will be completely closed and will not be opened until our destroyed power plants are rebuilt".
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical shipping routes, carrying a significant share of global oil and gas supplies. Iran's closure of the vital energy supply route on February 28 has already led to disruptions in tanker movement, pushed up fuel prices, and shaken global markets.
The situation on the ground remains volatile, with air raid sirens sounding across parts of Israel after fresh missile launches. US-Israeli strikes have targeted areas around Tehran and southern Iran, including regions near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has responded with strikes on Israel and parts of the Gulf, launching over 400 ballistic missiles, with approximately 92% intercepted by Israeli defense systems.
The conflict has taken a significant humanitarian toll, with over 81,000 civilian homes and buildings damaged in US-Israeli strikes in Iran, and more than 2,700 people forced to leave their homes in Israel due to Iranian attacks. The economic implications are also severe, with oil prices surging to multi-year highs, Brent crude hovering around $110 per barrel.
Iran-backed Hezbollah has launched repeated rocket attacks on Tel Aviv, prompting Israeli strikes and ground operations in southern Lebanon. As tensions continue to escalate, the global economy remains on edge, vulnerable to disruptions in this critical energy supply route.