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Iran vows retaliation after US intercepts vessel near Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions

The US seized an Iranian cargo ship near the Strait of Hormuz after it allegedly breached a naval blockade, escalating tensions.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 20, 2026, 08:08 AM IST

Iran vows retaliation after US intercepts vessel near Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions
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A sharp escalation in US-Iran tensions unfolded after Washington confirmed the interception and seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman, close to the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. The incident comes at a sensitive moment, with a fragile ceasefire nearing its deadline and diplomatic efforts hanging in the balance.

Interception at Sea

According to Donald Trump, the US Navy destroyer USS Spruance intercepted the vessel after it allegedly attempted to breach an American naval cordon. Trump stated that warnings were issued, but when the ship failed to comply, US forces disabled it by targeting its engine section.

The vessel, identified as the Touska, was described by Trump as a massive cargo ship. It is now reportedly under the control of US Marines, with authorities examining its contents. Washington claims the ship had been previously sanctioned due to suspected involvement in illicit activities.

Iran Condemns 'Piracy'

Tehran reacted sharply, denouncing the seizure as an act of aggression. Officials warned of a prompt and decisive response, accusing the United States of engaging in what they termed “armed piracy.” Statements from Iran’s military command signalled that retaliation could follow soon, further heightening tensions in an already volatile region.

The confrontation adds to a growing list of maritime incidents linked to the ongoing standoff, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil shipments.

Diplomatic Efforts Under Strain

The timing of the seizure is significant, coming just days before a ceasefire between the two nations is set to expire. It also casts doubt over the future of planned negotiations, which were expected to take place in Islamabad.

While Washington has indicated readiness to continue talks, Iran has yet to confirm its participation. Senior Iranian officials, including parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, have reiterated support for diplomacy but acknowledged deep divisions between the two sides.

Blockade Remains a Flashpoint

A major sticking point in negotiations remains the US naval presence and blockade around the Strait of Hormuz. Iran had earlier signalled a willingness to ease restrictions on the waterway but has since reversed course, insisting it will remain closed until US forces withdraw.

With both military and diplomatic tensions intensifying, the seizure of the Touska risks pushing the situation closer to open confrontation, while diminishing hopes for a negotiated resolution in the immediate future.

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