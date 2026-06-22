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Iran-US talks in Switzerland: 'Major progress’ on Lebanon war, asset release' cites Araghchi; What was discussed so far?

Pakistan and Qatar said technical talks will continue through the rest of the week at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland to cover all outstanding issues. The mediators thanked the US and Iran for their “ongoing commitment to diplomacy and a peaceful resolution'.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 07:33 AM IST

Iran-US talks in Switzerland: 'Major progress’ on Lebanon war, asset release' cites Araghchi; What was discussed so far?
US-Iran talks in Switzerland(X/AFP)
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As part of the 60-day ceasefire deal in the MoU, the United States and Iran held technical talks in Switzerland mediated by Pakistan and Qatar. According to a CNN report, "encouraging progress" was made in the first round of “technical talks, which will continue for the remainder of the week at the Burgenstock resort on all issues. 

US-Iran talks in Switzerland: De-confliction cell, asset release discussed

The technical talks met with highs and lows after Trump issued a “threatening statement” mid-talks, leading Iran’s delegation to refuse quadrilateral talks with the US. However, Pakistan and Qatar said technical teams will continue work, in a document released outlining agreements. 

Iran’s Araghchi says ‘major progress’ made on ending ‘Lebanon war’in a post responding to the statement from Pakistan and Qatar. “Tireless Pakistani and Qatari mediation has delivered major progress to end the Lebanon War,” he wrote. “Oil and [petrochemical] exports are waived, blockade lifted, some frozen assets released, and a major reconstruction and development plan launched for Iran,” he added. However, he concluded by saying that the first “real test” will be the “Lebanon deconfliction cell.”

Araghchi told Iranian media, “It was agreed that technical teams will continue their work on the issues necessary for the effective implementation of this memorandum of understanding,” he said. “At this stage, the work of the negotiating delegation is complete, but the technical teams will continue their work tomorrow.”

In the joint statement released by Qatar and Pakistan, both sides agreed to create a de-confliction cell with Lebanon to enforce the end of military operations there, plus a High Level Committee for political oversight with working groups on nuclear issues, sanctions, and dispute resolution. They also set up a mechanism for the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz and agreed that ships must pass safely.

 

US-Iran talks in Switzerland: technical talks to continue

The ongoing talks in Switzerland have the US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance, which includes Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. While Iran’s team is headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati, Deputy Oil Minister Hamid Boord, and veteran nuclear negotiator Ali Bakri. Pakistan is mediating through PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.  Qatar, through PM/Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, is putting senior political, economic, military and nuclear representatives from all sides at the table.

According to Al Jazeera reports, Pakistan and Qatar said technical talks will continue through the rest of the week at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland to cover all outstanding issues. The mediators thanked the US and Iran for their “ongoing commitment to diplomacy and a peaceful resolution,” and pledged to keep working to maintain a constructive atmosphere aimed at reaching a final deal.

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