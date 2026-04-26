Iran-US talks collapse as Abbas Araghchi leaves Pakistan without meeting US officials

Iran–US talks stalled as Abbas Araghchi left Pakistan without meeting US officials, questioning Washington’s intent.

Efforts to revive dialogue between Iran and the United States faced a setback as anticipated talks in Islamabad failed to materialise. Abbas Araghchi concluded his visit to Pakistan and departed earlier than expected, without any direct engagement with US representatives. The development has raised fresh doubts over the prospects of meaningful diplomatic progress between the two nations.

Araghchi Questions US Intentions

After leaving Islamabad, Araghchi expressed scepticism about Washington’s commitment to diplomacy. In a statement shared online, he noted that Iran had outlined a practical framework aimed at ending ongoing tensions but remained uncertain whether the United States was genuinely willing to engage constructively. His remarks underscored Tehran’s cautious stance amid repeated diplomatic breakdowns.

Reports citing Pakistani officials confirmed that no meeting took place between Iranian and US delegations during the visit, reinforcing Iran’s earlier position that no formal talks had been scheduled in Pakistan.

Trump Cancels Envoys' Visit

Shortly after Araghchi’s departure, Donald Trump announced that the United States would no longer send its envoys to Islamabad. He revealed that he had instructed senior representatives, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to cancel their trip.

Trump criticised the inefficiency of prolonged diplomatic travel, stating that too much time had been wasted without tangible outcomes. He also suggested that Iran could initiate contact if it wished to move discussions forward, signalling a shift in Washington’s approach.

Pakistan’s Mediation Efforts Continue

During his visit, Araghchi held meetings with key Pakistani leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir. The discussions focused on conveying Iran’s concerns regarding US proposals and exploring Pakistan’s role as an intermediary.

Iran has maintained that any engagement with the United States would remain indirect, with Pakistani officials acting as intermediaries to exchange messages between the two sides. Tehran indicated its willingness to continue this channel until progress is achieved.

Background of Failed Negotiations

Earlier rounds of talks between Iran and the United States, held in Pakistan in mid-April, marked the highest-level engagement between the two countries in decades. Despite extended discussions, the negotiations ultimately collapsed, largely due to disagreements over Iran’s nuclear program.

The latest developments highlight ongoing mistrust and the challenges facing diplomatic efforts, leaving the future of Iran–US relations uncertain.