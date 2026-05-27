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Iran-US talks advance as draft agreement emerges after regional conflict

Iranian state media reported an unofficial draft agreement between Iran and the US aimed at easing regional tensions and restoring shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 27, 2026, 10:03 PM IST

Iran-US talks advance as draft agreement emerges after regional conflict
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Iranian state television has reported that Tehran has obtained an initial and unofficial draft framework outlining a possible memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States aimed at reducing tensions following months of regional conflict.

According to the report, the proposed framework focuses on restoring stability in the Gulf region, particularly around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest oil shipping routes.

State media clarified that the document remains under discussion and has not yet been formally approved by either side.

Strait of Hormuz at centre of proposed deal

Under the reported proposal, Iran would work toward restoring commercial shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz to normal pre-conflict levels within a month. The draft also reportedly outlines a reduction of US military presence near Iranian waters and the removal of naval restrictions that had affected maritime movement during the conflict period.

The arrangement is said to exclude military vessels, with commercial shipping traffic expected to be managed by Iran in coordination with Oman. Tehran has reportedly insisted that no practical steps would be taken unless there is “tangible verification” of commitments made under the framework.

Iranian media further stated that if both countries finalise the agreement within 60 days, the understanding could potentially be endorsed through a binding United Nations Security Council resolution.

Indirect talks and mediation efforts

The reported negotiations are believed to have emerged from indirect diplomatic contacts initiated after the outbreak of conflict earlier this year. Pakistan has reportedly played a significant mediating role between Tehran and Washington during these discussions.

The talks come after months of escalating tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, which raised concerns about the possibility of a broader conflict in West Asia.

Background of the conflict

The regional crisis intensified after a major escalation between Iran and Israel in February, when both countries exchanged missile and drone strikes. The confrontation disrupted maritime trade routes in the Gulf and increased fears over global energy supply disruptions.

The United States later became involved militarily in response to growing security concerns in the region, further increasing diplomatic tensions.

Uncertainty remains over final agreement

Despite reports of progress, officials have not confirmed any final deal. Analysts believe several sensitive issues, including military activity and sanctions-related matters, remain unresolved.

However, the emergence of a draft framework has generated cautious optimism that diplomatic efforts could eventually reduce instability in the Gulf and prevent further escalation in one of the world’s most strategically significant regions.

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