FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Iran pulls out of FIFA World Cup 2026 in US, sports minister issues strong statement

Iran-US-Israel war to end soon? Trump makes big claim, says 'there's nothing left to target'

Gautam Gambhir's take on Arshdeep Singh–Daryl Mitchell controversy during T20 World Cup 2026 final will surprise you

Will Rishabh Pant captain Sanjiv Goenka's LSG in IPL 2026 after being dropped from T20 World Cup 2026?

Ratan Tata's Mumbai's sea-facing bungalow ‘Cabins’ leased out for whopping amount

Ishan Kishan makes big jump in ICC rankings after T20 World Cup 2026; Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah also climb

Who is Iddo Netanyahu? Why has Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's brother triggered controversy? Where is he amid Israel-Iran war?

IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH to kick off season in Bengaluru on March 28 as BCCI announces schedule for first 20 matches

India-bound cargo vessel attacked near Strait of Hormuz, Iran claims responsibility, 20 sailors rescued, three missing

'I don't like staying in s**t': Priyanka Chopra reveals why she left Bollywood, says she started feeling 'little limited'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Iran pulls out of FIFA World Cup 2026 in US, sports minister issues strong statement

Iran pulls out of FIFA World Cup 2026 in US, sports minister issues strong state

Will Rishabh Pant captain Sanjiv Goenka's LSG in IPL 2026 after being dropped from T20 World Cup 2026?

Will Rishabh Pant captain Sanjiv Goenka's LSG in IPL 2026 after being dropped

Ishan Kishan makes big jump in ICC rankings after T20 World Cup 2026; Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah also climb

Ishan Kishan makes big jump in ICC rankings after T20 World Cup 2026; Sanju Sams

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer? Know about their love story, age gap and more

Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer?

Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha? know wedding venue, functions, key details

Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha?

Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war

Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile

HomeWorld

WORLD

Iran-US-Israel war to end soon? Trump makes big claim, says 'there's nothing left to target'

Donald Trump claimed Iran has no navy, no communications, and no air force, stating, "Their missiles are down to a scatter.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 11, 2026, 09:49 PM IST

Iran-US-Israel war to end soon? Trump makes big claim, says 'there's nothing left to target'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump has once again stated that the war with Iran will conclude "soon", asserting that it will end whenever he decides. In a phone interview with Axios, Trump mentioned that there is "practically nothing left to target" in Iran, implying that the objectives of the operation have been largely achieved. "Little this and that...Any time I want it to end, it will end," Trump said, emphasising his control over the situation.

Escalating tensions in the Middle East

Despite Donald Trump's claims, strikes and attacks continue in the Middle East. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that the joint striking campaign with the US would persist "as long as necessary" to achieve all objectives. Katz emphasized that strikes in Tehran and across Iran would continue "day after day, target after target", aiming to allow Iranians to rise up against the Khamenei-led regime.

Trump's warnings to Iran

Trump's assertion comes after he told CBS News that the war is "very complete". He claimed Iran has no navy, no communications, and no air force, stating, "Their missiles are down to a scatter. Their drones are being blown up all over the place, including their manufacturing of drones."

The US President warned Iran not to "try anything cute", threatening severe consequences. "They've shot everything they have to shoot, and they better not try anything cute or it's going to be the end of that country…If they do anything bad, that would be the end of Iran and you'd never hear the name again," he said.

Strait of Hormuz tensions

Trump also warned Iran of fresh military consequences over reports of mines in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil chokepoint. In a post on Truth Social, he stated, "If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY! If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before"

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Iran pulls out of FIFA World Cup 2026 in US, sports minister issues strong statement
Iran pulls out of FIFA World Cup 2026 in US, sports minister issues strong state
Iran-US-Israel war to end soon? Trump makes big claim, says 'there's nothing left to target'
Iran-US-Israel war to end soon? Trump makes big claim
Gautam Gambhir's take on Arshdeep Singh–Daryl Mitchell controversy during T20 World Cup 2026 final will surprise you
Gautam Gambhir's take on Arshdeep Singh–Daryl Mitchell controversy during T20 WC
Will Rishabh Pant captain Sanjiv Goenka's LSG in IPL 2026 after being dropped from T20 World Cup 2026?
Will Rishabh Pant captain Sanjiv Goenka's LSG in IPL 2026 after being dropped
Ratan Tata's Mumbai's sea-facing bungalow ‘Cabins’ leased out for whopping amount
Ratan Tata's Mumbai's sea-facing bungalow ‘Cabins’ leased for whopping amount
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer? Know about their love story, age gap and more
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer?
Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha? know wedding venue, functions, key details
Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha?
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement