Iran-US-Israel war to end soon? Trump makes big claim, says 'there's nothing left to target'

US President Donald Trump has once again stated that the war with Iran will conclude "soon", asserting that it will end whenever he decides. In a phone interview with Axios, Trump mentioned that there is "practically nothing left to target" in Iran, implying that the objectives of the operation have been largely achieved. "Little this and that...Any time I want it to end, it will end," Trump said, emphasising his control over the situation.

Escalating tensions in the Middle East

Despite Donald Trump's claims, strikes and attacks continue in the Middle East. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that the joint striking campaign with the US would persist "as long as necessary" to achieve all objectives. Katz emphasized that strikes in Tehran and across Iran would continue "day after day, target after target", aiming to allow Iranians to rise up against the Khamenei-led regime.

Trump's warnings to Iran

Trump's assertion comes after he told CBS News that the war is "very complete". He claimed Iran has no navy, no communications, and no air force, stating, "Their missiles are down to a scatter. Their drones are being blown up all over the place, including their manufacturing of drones."

The US President warned Iran not to "try anything cute", threatening severe consequences. "They've shot everything they have to shoot, and they better not try anything cute or it's going to be the end of that country…If they do anything bad, that would be the end of Iran and you'd never hear the name again," he said.

Strait of Hormuz tensions

Trump also warned Iran of fresh military consequences over reports of mines in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil chokepoint. In a post on Truth Social, he stated, "If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY! If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before"