Iran-US: Donald Trump gives 10-15 days ultimatum to Tehran to reach nuclear deal, says ‘unfortunate for them’

US President Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to Iran to strike a nuclear deal with the US in the 10-15 days or face ‘unfortunate’ outcomes. "We're either going to get a deal, or it's going to be unfortunate for them… 10-15 days would be enough time”, he said.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 20, 2026, 07:26 AM IST

Iran-US: Donald Trump gives 10-15 days ultimatum to Tehran to reach nuclear deal, says ‘unfortunate for them’
US President Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to Iran to strike a nuclear deal with the US in the 10-15 days or face ‘unfortunate’ outcomes. "We're either going to get a deal, or it's going to be unfortunate for them… 10-15 days would be enough time”, says Trump.

While talking to reporter aboard Air Force One, Trump said, “We’re going to make a deal or we’re going to get a deal one way or the other.”

This warning has indicated that US could launch a military strikes on Iran within days if Iran does not come onto US terms and the issue of Tehran’s nuclear programme does not resolve. Washington has deployed its ‘biggest’ military presence in the Middle East, rushing warships, tankers and submarine towards Iran.

Donald Trump’s repeated threats to Iran

Donald Trump while speaking at the Board of Peace repeated the same threats saying if ‘meaningful deal’ is not set, ‘bad things would happen.’ He said, “Now is the time for Iran join us on a path that will complete what we're doing. And if they join us, that'll be great. If they don't join us, that'll be great, too. But it'll be a very different path."

He stressed that Tehran could not continue destabilising the region."They cannot continue to threaten the stability of the entire region. And they must make a deal. Or if that doesn't happen, bad things will happen if it doesn't," the US President said.

"Now we may have to take it a step further, or we may not. Maybe we're going to make a deal. You're going to be finding out over the next probably 10 days," he said, signalling that developments could unfold in the near term.

US ‘biggest’ deployment in Middle East

US has deployed air and naval forces to West Asia, marking the ‘biggest’ deployment to the region since the US invaded Iraq in the year 2003, CNN reported. 

The US military is prepared to strike Iran early as this weekend, though President Donald Trump has yet to make a final decision on whether he'll authorise such actions, CNN said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Trump has repeatedly demanded that Iran give up its nuclear program, including agreeing not to enrich any more Uranium. In June last year, the US a 12-day war, conducting strikes on military and nuclear sites across Iran.

A NYT report cited US officials as saying that the US military buildup in the West Asia includes dozens of refueling tankers, rushed to the region by United States Central Command, more than 50 additional fighter jets, and two aircraft carrier strike groups, complete with their accompanying destroyers, cruisers and submarines.

The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford was approaching Gibraltar on Wednesday as it made its way to join the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the region, the NYT said.

Over the past month, the US military has moved into the West Asian region air defences -- including Patriot missile defence and Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) systems- which can intercept Iranian ballistic missiles. 

