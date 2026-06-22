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Iran-US Deal Progress: Washington eases Tehran sanctions, approves 60-day Iranian oil trade licence

The US Treasury Department has issued a 60-day licence allowing the production, delivery and sale of Iranian oil, temporarily easing sanctions amid ongoing US-Iran talks.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 09:05 PM IST

Iran-US Deal Progress: Washington eases Tehran sanctions, approves 60-day Iranian oil trade licence
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The US Treasury Department on Monday issued a temporary 60-day licence allowing the production, delivery and sale of Iranian oil, effectively waiving certain sanctions on Tehran.

The decision comes as the United States and Iran continue negotiations aimed at reaching a final agreement.

Iran Commits to Strait of Hormuz Access, IAEA inspections

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the temporary licence, saying it was issued in line with the ongoing discussions.

'In line with the ongoing productive talks in Switzerland, Iran has committed to free and open transit in the Strait of Hormuz and to permit International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors into their country,' Bessent said in a post on X.

He added that the temporary general licence would authorise the production, delivery and sale of Iranian oil.

60-day roadmap for final deal

Mediators Pakistan and Qatar said on Monday that Iran and the US had agreed on a roadmap aimed at reaching a final deal within 60 days. The development marks a significant step in diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran.

US Vice President says progress made

Earlier, US Vice President J.D. Vance said 'great progress' had been achieved during talks in Switzerland, describing the discussions as a 'good foundation for a successful final deal.' Vance said progress had been made on several issues, including mechanisms to keep the Strait of Hormuz open and efforts to maintain a ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

Iran Calls Progress Significant

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said mediators had delivered 'major progress' towards ending the Lebanon conflict. However, he added that the first real test of the negotiations would be whether the proposed mechanism could successfully stop the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

The talks are expected to continue as both sides work towards a broader agreement.

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