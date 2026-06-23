Iran-US agree asset release, sanctions eased for oil sales but clash over nuclear inspections

Iran has denied that it will allow nuclear inspectors back into the country, after the first round of talks between Washington and Tehran to reach a final deal to end the war.

In a major breakthrough, Iran and the US appear to have reached an agreement after 18 hours of talks in Switzerland. Tehran’s top negotiator announced a deal to unlock $12bn in frozen funds, and Washington temporarily eased sanctions to allow Iranian oil and petrochemical sales until Aug 21. The US said the move follows Iran’s commitment to resume IAEA nuclear inspections; however, Tehran quickly dismissed the claims, citing no “new commitments” on inspections, even as it prepares to sell oil in dollars for the first time in decades.

US-Iran deal: $12bn frozen fund unlocked, oil sanctions eased

Chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran and Washington agreed during talks in Switzerland and finalised arrangements for the release of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets. Speaking to Iranian state television on his return from Switzerland, Ghalibaf said the two sides had agreed to create a communication line regarding commercial shipping through the strategic waterway. He also said discussions had addressed issues related to Lebanon's territorial integrity and regional ceasefire arrangements, adding that Iran continues to monitor developments." Had we not gone to Switzerland [for talks with the US], more blood would have been shed among Muslims and Shias in Lebanon at any moment," he said.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that Iran has committed to ensuring free and open transit through the Strait of Hormuz. 'In line with the ongoing productive talks in Switzerland, Iran has committed to free and open transit in the Strait of Hormuz and to permit International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors into their country."

Further, US President Donald Trump said any released Iranian assets will be used to buy US produce. Still, Iran’s Central Bank has pushed back, saying Tehran is not obliged to buy agricultural products from the US.

Following negotiations in Switzerland, US Vice President J.D. Vance said discussions with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) could begin "as soon as today".

Iran denies nuclear inspection terms

However, Iran has denied that it will allow nuclear inspectors back into the country, after the first round of talks between Washington and Tehran to reach a final deal to end the war. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated that the country's engagement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would continue strictly under existing safeguards obligations and domestic legal frameworks.

Speaking to Iran's state-run news agency IRNA on Monday, following the recent US-Iran technical talks held in Switzerland, Baqaei responded to Vance's remarks, stating that the interaction with the United Nations nuclear watchdog will be based on the "Safeguards Agreements" between Tehran and the IAEA."Iran's interactions with the Agency, in accordance with Iran's obligations under the Safeguards Agreements, will continue according to existing procedures and comply with the laws enacted by the Islamic Consultative Assembly and the decisions of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC)," Baqaei told IRNA.

US-Iran talks in Switzerland

The remarks after the conclusion of the initial round of technical talks as part of the MoU aimed at ending the hostilities in West Asia between the US and Iran, with both sides agreeing to establish a High-Level Committee and a roadmap towards a final agreement within 60 days.

The diplomatic discussions are aimed at addressing longstanding tensions between the two countries, including Iran's nuclear programme, uranium enrichment activities and broader regional security concerns. However, the differing accounts from Washington and Tehran underscore the challenges that remain as both sides attempt to advance diplomatic efforts and reach a broader understanding on contentious nuclear and security issues.

(With inputs from ANI)