WORLD

Iran: Trouble mounts for Supreme Leader amid tension with US, 100 Mujahideen-e-Khalq fighters reportedly killed in clashes near Ali Khamenei's home

A deadly clash erupted near Tehran’s Motahari Complex as Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it killed over 100 MEK fighters during an alleged infiltration attempt.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 26, 2026, 10:43 AM IST

Iran: Trouble mounts for Supreme Leader amid tension with US, 100 Mujahideen-e-Khalq fighters reportedly killed in clashes near Ali Khamenei's home
Tensions escalated sharply in Tehran this week after Iranian authorities reported a deadly security operation near one of the capital’s most tightly protected government zones. Officials said elite forces confronted members of an exiled opposition movement in what has become one of the most serious internal security incidents in recent years.

Deadly Encounter Near Supreme Leader’s Complex

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, stated that at least 100 fighters linked to the Mujahideen-e-Khalq were killed during an armed confrontation close to the Motahari Complex in Tehran. The compound is regarded as a highly secure area and serves as a central hub for key state institutions.

The complex is closely associated with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and houses several powerful bodies, including the Guardian Council, the Assembly of Experts, offices of the Intelligence Ministry, the Judiciary’s main headquarters and the Supreme National Security Council.

State-linked outlets, including Tasnim News Agency and Al Akhbar, reported that the clash began early Monday around morning prayers when MEK members allegedly attempted to approach or infiltrate the compound. The exchange of fire reportedly lasted several hours before security forces regained full control.

Disputed Casualty Figures

While the IRGC described the incident as a thwarted infiltration attempt, the MEK offered a sharply different account. The opposition group said more than 100 of its members were either killed or detained in multiple confrontations that unfolded from Monday morning into the afternoon. It also claimed that over 150 of its fighters managed to withdraw safely.

The MEK announced that it had shared the names of 16 detained individuals with a United Nations special rapporteur and intended to provide further details to international human rights bodies. The group also alleged that government-aligned forces suffered casualties, though Iranian authorities have not confirmed any losses on their side.

There has been no independent verification of the reported figures.

Heightened Security Across Tehran

In the aftermath of the fighting, witnesses reported a strong security presence and increased ambulance activity around the Motahari Complex. Access to the surrounding area was reportedly tightened as authorities worked to secure the site.

Al Akhbar characterised the episode as one of the most complex operations attributed to the MEK in recent years. The group, for its part, claimed foreign intelligence backing for its actions but did not present evidence to support that assertion.

