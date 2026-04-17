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Iran to US: Lift blockade or face 'reciprocal measures' as Strait of Hormuz reopens

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy command laid out conditions for passage through Hormuz, which it said include obtaining permission from the Iranian military, as reported by Al Jazeera.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 17, 2026, 11:47 PM IST

Iran to US: Lift blockade or face 'reciprocal measures' as Strait of Hormuz reopens
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After US President Donald Trump announced that the US blockade of Iranian ports will persist despite the Strait of Hormuz 'completely' reopening, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson warned of 'reciprocal measures'.

Iran warns US of 'reciprocal measures' if blockade persists

Esmaeil Baghaei offered clarification on Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's post, stating that the shipping through the Strait of Hormuz will be allowed along a pre-determined route by Iran. "And if the maritime blockade of Iran’s ports continues, Iran will take reciprocal measures. Iran is the guardian of the Strait of Hormuz and will show leniency where necessary,' he was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, as per Al Jazeera.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy command laid out conditions for passage through Hormuz, which it said include obtaining permission from the Iranian military, as reported by Al Jazeera. Civilian vessels will pass through a designated route, while military vessels remain prohibited from crossing the strait. It also stated that the movements will only be permitted with the permission of the IRGC Navy.“This movement is in line with the agreement on the period of silence on the battlefield and after the implementation of the Lebanese ceasefire,” the IRGC Navy Command added in a statement.

Over 10,000 US troops enforce the blockade

As US President Donald Trump said that the blockade would continue despite Iran’s announcement that the Strait of Hormuz is now open to commercial vessels, the Central Command (CENTCOM) of the US military shares a photo from an aircraft carrier that it said is participating in laying a naval siege on Iran. “Over 10,000 U.S. Sailors, Marines, and Airmen are enforcing the blockade against ships attempting to enter or depart Iranian ports and coastal areas,” it said, as per Al Jazeera.

Hopes of the US-Iran peace deal

According to Axios, Trump has signalled that representatives from the US and Iran are likely to convene this weekend, with expectations that they will finalise an agreement to bring the conflict to an end. The development comes after Iran announced that commercial vessels would be permitted to navigate the Strait of Hormuz for the duration of the 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.These diplomatic claims emerge against a backdrop of international concern over Iran's nuclear stockpile. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) estimates that Tehran holds over 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 per cent purity, a level nearing weapons-grade.

(With ANI inputs )

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