Iran to return to nuclear deal only if it gets $15 billion in oil credit lines

France has proposed offering Iran about $15 billion in credit lines until year-end if Tehran comes fully back into compliance with its 2015 nuclear deal, a move that hinges on Washington not blocking it.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 04, 2019, 10:19 AM IST

A senior Iranian official confirmed on Wednesday that Tehran would return to its nuclear deal commitment only if it gets $15 billion for oil sales over four months, as stipulated in a draft French plan to salvage the accord, Iran's Fars news agency said.

"Our return to the full implementation of the nuclear accord is subject to the receipt of $15 billion over a four-month period, otherwise the process of reducing Iran's commitments will continue," Fars quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi as saying.

Earlier, Iran's foreign minister said on Tuesday Tehran would further cut its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal unless European states acted to salvage the pact by Thursday, but that this did not mean the "end of talks", Iranian news agencies reported.

Mohammad Javad Zarif said President Hassan Rouhani would soon announce details of the cuts, according to the semi-official news ISNA. "Implementation of this step does not mean the end of talks," he added.

France has proposed offering Iran about $15 billion in credit lines until year-end if Tehran comes fully back into compliance with the deal, a move that hinges on Washington not blocking it, Western and Iranian sources said.

