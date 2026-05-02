Iran to resume war with US amid ceasefire tensions? Tehran claims Washington not committed to agreements

Iran warns that the US-Israel conflict may resume, citing doubts over Washington’s commitment to agreements.

Iran’s armed forces have indicated that a US-Israel conflict involving the country could resume, citing what they describe as evidence that the United States is not honoring any agreements or treaties. Mohammad Jafar Asadi, deputy of Iran’s military headquarters, conveyed the warning in a statement carried by the Fars news agency.

Asadi claimed that recent actions and statements from US officials point to a lack of genuine commitment to diplomatic understanding. “The actions and statements of US officials are primarily media-driven, aimed first at preventing a drop in oil prices and second at extricating themselves from the mess they have created,” he said.

Military on High Alert

The Iranian official emphasised that the nation’s armed forces remain on high alert. “The armed forces are fully prepared for any new adventures or foolishness from the Americans,” Asadi added, signalling Tehran’s readiness to respond to any escalation.

The remarks underscore the fragile nature of the current ceasefire, which has held for just three weeks since hostilities began between the US and Iran.

Background: Failed Negotiations

The warning follows US President Donald Trump’s rejection of Iran’s latest negotiation proposal, as reported by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency on Friday. While Trump said he was “not satisfied” with Tehran’s offer, he did not provide specific details regarding the shortcomings of the proposal.

The ceasefire, though brief, has temporarily eased tensions in the region and stabilised the flow of oil from the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global petroleum route. However, statements like Asadi’s suggest that the situation remains volatile, and the risk of renewed hostilities is high.

Tense Regional Dynamics

Analysts note that both the US and Iran continue to monitor each other closely, with economic pressures, media narratives, and military posturing playing significant roles in the ongoing standoff. As oil prices fluctuate amid fears of renewed conflict, both nations appear to be navigating a precarious balance between diplomacy and military readiness.

The coming weeks are expected to be critical, as both sides weigh the next steps in a complex geopolitical scenario that affects not just the Middle East but global energy markets and international relations.