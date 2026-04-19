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Iran to finally reopen airspace after regional tensions, sets four-stage plan to restore air traffic

Iran has finally announced a phased 4-stage plan to reopen its airspace after nearly 50 days of disruptions in the Middle East. Know more about it.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 19, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

Iran to finally reopen airspace after regional tensions, sets four-stage plan to restore air traffic
Iran has decided to reopen its airspace
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After nearly 50 days of tensions in the Middle East, Iran has finally decided to reopen its airspace in a phased manner fully. As per a report by Iranian news agency Tasnim, the Persian nation has laid out a 4-stage plan to reopen its airspace. The report further states that the flight operations will resume in a gradual manner, moving from the eastern regions of Iran towards the west.

In the initial stage, the Iranian airspace will specifically open for transit flights, followed by the resumption of services from airports located in the nation's east in the next phase. The third phase will extend permissions to major airports, including Mehrabad International Airport and Imam Khomeini International Airport, to begin more domestic and international flights.

The final stage of the plan involves the opening of additional Western aviation hubs, completing the nationwide restoration of air connectivity. However, the ticket sales will still remain suspended at present.

''Currently, airplance ticket sales are suspended, and people should pay attention to the official announcements of this organisation to get the latest information about the airports and the possibility of purchasing tickets, Tasnim news agency reported, quoting the deputy director of Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation.

Iran's airspace remained largely inaccessible to standard commercial traffic since February 28 after joint airstrikes by Israel and Iran. Currently, only a restricted category of airplanes is permitted to operate in the region, which is also subject to prior approval.

Due to the shutdown of Iranian airspace, global airlines were forced to bypass the region for security reasons. Meanwhile, the US has imposed a blockade on Iran, targeting ships going to or from Iranian ports.

(With ANI inputs)

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