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Iran to face ‘very bad time’? Donald Trump issues fresh warning to Tehran amid rising tensions

Donald Trump warned Iran of severe consequences if nuclear negotiations fail, while Tehran said mistrust toward the US continues to hinder talks.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 17, 2026, 08:11 AM IST

Iran to face ‘very bad time’? Donald Trump issues fresh warning to Tehran amid rising tensions
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Fresh tensions have emerged in the Middle East as US President Donald Trump warned Iran of serious consequences if ongoing negotiations fail to produce a peace agreement. At the same time, clashes involving Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon have continued despite a temporary ceasefire extension.

Speaking during an interview with French broadcaster BFMTV, Trump said Iran would face a 'very bad time' if a deal is not reached soon. He added that Tehran has strong reasons to continue diplomatic engagement with Washington.

Iran Says Trust Issues Continue

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi acknowledged that communication between Tehran and Washington is still active, but said deep mistrust remains a major obstacle in negotiations. Speaking during a visit to New Delhi, Araghchi claimed that mixed signals from the United States have complicated discussions aimed at reducing tensions.

He also said countries such as China have supported diplomatic efforts and urged India to play a stronger role in promoting regional stability.

Iranian officials have repeatedly accused the United States of undermining earlier talks connected to Tehran’s nuclear programme. Iran’s parliament speaker and senior negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that Washington must accept Tehran’s proposed peace framework or risk complete failure of the negotiations.

Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Under Pressure

Meanwhile, violence along the Israel-Lebanon border has intensified again despite a recently extended ceasefire agreement. Israeli forces carried out widespread airstrikes across southern Lebanon on Saturday, targeting what the military described as Hezbollah positions.

Lebanese media reported attacks on more than 20 villages, including areas located far from the border zone. Evacuation warnings were reportedly issued before the strikes began, prompting fresh displacement of civilians toward Beirut and Sidon.

The ceasefire, first implemented on April 17 and later extended by 45 days, has faced repeated violations from both sides. UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged all parties to respect the truce and avoid further escalation.

Civilian Concerns Grow

Lebanese authorities say thousands of people have been killed since fighting between Israel and Hezbollah intensified. Residents displaced by the latest strikes expressed frustration, arguing that continued bombardment has weakened confidence in the ceasefire agreement.

Hezbollah also criticised proposals for a US-backed security arrangement, claiming it would benefit Israel while failing to protect Lebanese civilians.

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