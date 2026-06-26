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Iran tightens Strait of Hormuz transit again, orders ships to use Tehran-approved routes

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Iran tightens Strait of Hormuz transit again, orders ships to use Tehran-approved routes

IRGC Navy said that transit through the strategic Strait of Hormuz would only be permitted through routes approved by Tehran, despite the IRGC establishing a "communication line" with the US Central Command.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 11:17 PM IST

Iran tightens Strait of Hormuz transit again, orders ships to use Tehran-approved routes
Iran has issued fresh orders regarding movement through the Strait of Hormuz (Reuters)
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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy on Friday said that transit through the strategic Strait of Hormuz would only be permitted through routes approved by Tehran, despite the IRGC establishing a "communication line" with the US Central Command (CENTCOM) in the strait to prevent incidents that could escalate into military confrontation and to facilitate the implementation of provisions under the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Iran tightens movement in Strait of Hormuz

According to the Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the IRGC Navy warned that vessels seeking to pass through the Strait of Hormuz must follow routes announced by Iran. "The only law that governs this region is still the law of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Revolutionary Guards Navy," an IRIB reporter said, quoting the IRGC Navy's position.

The report further claimed that three foreign oil tankers attempting to "illegally" transit the Strait of Hormuz and use the Southern Corridor were stopped and diverted towards the Persian Gulf.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi also addressed the issue in a post on X, saying that safe passage through the waterway could not be guaranteed without coordination with Tehran. "Safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, with ambiguous arrangements, parallel routes, or decision-making outside of Iran's considerations as the coastal state, cannot be guaranteed," Gharibabadi said.

He added that any credible framework for navigation through the strait must be based on coordination with Iran and provisions outlined in paragraph five of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. "Otherwise, the outcome will be the suspension of the designated parallel route," he said.

Iran-US establishes communication line

Earlier today, Iranian state media Press TV reported that Iran and the US have established a "communication line" in the Strait of Hormuz to prevent incidents that could escalate into military confrontation and to facilitate the implementation of provisions under the 14-point MoU between the two countries. "In order to prevent incidents in the Strait of Hormuz that might lead to military confrontation and to implement the provisions of paragraph five of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, a communication line has been established between the two sides," Press TV reported.

The development comes after the conclusion of the initial round of technical talks as part of the MoU aimed at ending the hostilities in West Asia between the US and Iran in Switzerland, with both sides agreeing to establish a High-Level Committee and a roadmap towards a final agreement within 60 days.

According to the joint statement issued by Qatar and Pakistan following the Lake Lucerne Summit in Switzerland's Burgenstock, the parties had agreed to establish a direct communication line during the 60-day negotiation period.

"In addition, a communication line between the parties has been formed for the period mentioned in paragraph 5 of the MoU to avoid incidents and miscommunication with the aim of safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz," the statement read.

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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