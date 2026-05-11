Iran tightens grip on Hormuz with new PGSA permit regime days after US warns of sanctions; Know how it works

More than a month after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) imposed toll on ships for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz in March, the Islamic State formalised its control over the Strait of Hormuz by establishing the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) on May 5. The launch is accompanied by the authority’s own formal email address, giving ship owners a verifiable one-stop channel to coordinate transit with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which the US designates as a foreign terrorist organization.

More than a month after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) imposed toll on ships for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz in March, the Islamic State formalised its control over the Strait of Hormuz by establishing the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) on May 5. The launch is accompanied by the authority’s own formal email address, giving ship owners a verifiable one-stop channel to coordinate transit with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which the US designates as a foreign terrorist organization.

The Persian Gulf Strait Authority will further strengthen its control over the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran will also launch a permit system which would allow it to regulate and monetise the passage through one of the world’s most important sea trade routes.

How will PGSA work?

Through this body, Tehran has started mandating strict reporting protocols for all commercial vessels, through which they must go, including a 40-question “Vessel Information Declaration” for cargo, ownership, insurance, intended transit route and crew nationalities, before being granted passage. This comes with a caveat: Ships who ignore these new “legal frameworks” would face the immediate risk of missile strikes, drone attacks, or seizure by Iranian naval forces.

Since March thousands of seafarers have been stranded in and around Hormuz due to naval blockade, Iran’s threat of gunfire shots, drone attacks and others. Tehran has been closely guarding the trade route which operates around 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LPG) flows.

According to Islamic of Iran Public Broadcasting, ships waiting to pass the Strait of Hormuz will receive an email from the official address “info@PGSA.ir,” which will inform the vessels about Iran’s transit regulations. After the shipowner “aligns their procedures with this framework,” they can obtain authorization for passage.

The PGSA is an official body meant to govern and supervise maritime traffic through the Strait. The ships would require securing transit authorisation along with payment of tolls to secure passage.

The move by Iran comes amid US warning that if any company, shipowner, insurer, bank, or intermediary pay Iran for passage through the Strait of Hormuz would face strict sanctions. The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) warned after reports of Iran and the IRGC demanding transit fees from commercial vessels for safe passage. OFAC said both US and non-US entities could be penalized if they paid Iran for transit permission through Hormuz.