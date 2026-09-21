Iran Threatens Trump, Netanyahu Amid Hormuz Tensions: Retreat or face Saddam Hussein's fate

Iran has warned of major changes to its military response if the US attacks again, as lawmakers move a bill seeking withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty amid rising tensions.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that the country will use new weapons and military capabilities if the US launches another attack. IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi said Iran’s defensive and counteroffensive operations would see “significant changes” in the event of renewed US strikes.

“Those changes include a shift in the geography of war, and a shift in weapons and military equipment,” he told local media. “We will bring new weapons with new capabilities into the battlefield, and the world will be astonished.”

He added that Iran would also target locations that were not attacked during the previous phase of the conflict. “Our targets are also no longer necessarily the same [as the] previous targets. We have new targets that have not yet been struck.”

Iran lawmakers move to leave NPT

The warning came as Iranian lawmakers submitted a bill seeking the country’s withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Lawmakers said the move was linked to the current conflict and recent action by the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors to report Iran to the UN Security Council over alleged breaches of its non-proliferation obligations.

Hossein-Ali Haji Deligani said remaining in the NPT was no longer in Iran’s interest.

“Given the circumstances facing the country and the aggression that the enemy has launched against us on two occasions, remaining in the NPT brings us nothing but losses,” he said.

Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei has also said Tehran is considering withdrawal from the treaty, but that the decision would depend on US actions.

Tensions remain high

Iran has repeatedly denied seeking nuclear weapons and maintains that its nuclear programme is peaceful. At the same time, Tehran has warned that any fresh US attack would trigger a stronger response. The Iranian military has also accused Washington of preparing to resume strikes and said it would retaliate without limitations.

The developments come as diplomatic efforts continue, with Qatar saying it is working to help revive talks between Iran and the US.