Iran threatens to shut Red Sea after Strait of Hormuz; How may it impact global trade?

The head of Iran’s military said in a televised broadcast that it would take strict action to block all trade routes across the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Red Sea if the United States do not allow Iranian ships to pass through by lifting its naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

As the US–Iran war enters an uncertain phase, the head of Iran’s military said in a televised broadcast that it would take strict action to block all trade routes across the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Red Sea if the United States do not allow Iranian ships to pass through by lifting its naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran threats to block Red Sea, Persian Gulf

The Iranian military leader also described the US’ actions a potential “prelude” to violating the two-week ceasefire that both the parties agreed to. Iran military head further said that the US blockade “creates insecurity for Iran's commercial vessels and oil tankers.” While expressing Iran’s position through state television broadcast, central command head commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Ali Abdollahi said, “The powerful armed forces of the Islamic republic will not allow any exports or imports to continue in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Red Sea.”

“The powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic will not allow any exports or imports to continue in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Red Sea,” Ali Abdollahi said. He also added that Iran will “act decisively to defends its national sovereignty and its interests.”



The latest threat by Iran came amid the failure of peace talks with the US in Pakistan who mediated the negotiations which could not produce any breakthrough due to disagreements over limits on Iran’s nuclear programme, shipping rights and control over the Strait of Hormuz.

After the failure of talks, the President Donald Trump started US blockade on April 13 which meant blocking trade from/to Iranian ports, in turn disrupting its oil export and other naval economic activities. Iran has also partially blocked Strait of Hormuz after Israel continued its strikes on Lebanon even after the first peace talks took place which resulted in a temporary ceasefire.

Iran has continued to allow the ships of its allies including India and many other countries.

How is the Red Sea crucial for Europe?

The Red Sea is a crucial, 2,200 km-long inlet of the Indian Ocean between Africa and Asia, that connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Arabian Sea via the Suez Canal and Bab el-Mandeb Strait. It is also special as it is one of the world’s warmest and saltiest seas, with vibrant coral reefs. It is also a critical global trade route, experiencing rising tensions due to regional conflicts.

President Donald Trump’s latest claim

Amid recent escalation, Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that US will permanently reopen the Strait of Hormuz’ and further claimed that China was “very happy” with the decision and had therefore agreed to not supply weapons to Iran. In his Truth Social post Trump said, “China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also - And the World,” he wrote, adding, “They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran.”

Trump also struck an optimistic note on ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying, “President Xi will give me a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks.”