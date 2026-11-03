Iran thanks India, but what happened off the Arabian Sea?

Iran has thanked India after an operation in the Arabian Sea, where Indian forces helped rescue 20 crew members from a pirate attack. Know the whole matter.

The Iranian Embassy has thanked the Indian government, the Indian Navy, and the Indian Air Force on Tuesday, November 3, for rescuing 20 of its crew members of the fishing vessel Azini from pirates during a coordinated operation in the Arabian Sea.

In a post on X, the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi said, ''The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi expresses its sincere appreciation to the Government of India, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force for their successful operation to rescue the 20 Iranian crew members of the fishing vessel Azini from pirates.''

''We highly commend the professionalism, courage and effective coordination demonstrated by the Indian Armed Forces, reflecting India's strong commitment to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and its role in saving lives beyond borders,'' it added.

Embassy calls rescue operation a symbol of India-Iran friendship

The Embassy also described the humanitarian operation as a reflection of the longstanding ties between Iran and India and added, ''This humanitarian operation stands as a testament to the spirit of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between Iran and India. We extend our sincere gratitude to all those involved in ensuring the safe rescue of the Iranian crew.''

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi expresses its sincere appreciation to the Government of India, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force for their successful operation to rescue the 20 Iranian crew members of the fishing vessel Azini from pirates. We highly commend the professionalism, courage and effective coordination demonstrated by the Indian Armed Forces, reflecting India's strong commitment to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and its role in saving lives beyond borders. This humanitarian operation stands as a testament to the spirit of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between Iran and India. We extend our sincere gratitude to all those involved in ensuring the safe rescue of the Iranian crew. November 3, 2026

Rajnath Singh praises Indian Navy's 48-hour rescue mission

On Monday evening, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed about the mission and shared a series of pictures of the vessel wherein seafarers are seen waving the Indian and the Iranian flags. ''My congratulations to #Indian Navy for successfully executing a meticulously coordinated 48-hour operation to rescue all 20 crew members of the pirated fishing vessel, Azini, more than 3000 km from Mumbai in the Arabian Sea, on 02 Nov 26,'' Singh wrote.

My congratulations to #Indian Navy for successfully executing a meticulously coordinated 48-hour operation to rescue all 20 crew members of the pirated fishing vessel, Azini, more than 3000 km from Mumbai in the Arabian Sea, on 02 Nov 26. The swift localisation, interception and safe release of the crew and vessel from significantly-armed pirates, with timely support from the Indian Air Force, speak well of the Indian Navy’s high operational readiness and ability to respond decisively to maritime threats across the region. Our brave personnel have once again demonstrated India’s ability, intent and resolve to safeguard lives, uphold maritime security and ensure stability across the Indian Ocean Region. India continues to stand resolute in ensuring SAFE SEAS and a free, open and secure Indian Ocean Region. #IndianNavy #IndianAirForce #SafeSeas — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 2, 2026

''The swift localisation, interception and safe release of the crew and vessel from significantly armed pirates, with timely support from the Indian Air Force, speak well of the Indian Navy’s high operational readiness and ability to respond decisively to maritime threats across the region. Our brave personnel have once again demonstrated India’s ability, intent and resolve to safeguard lives, uphold maritime security and ensure stability across the Indian Ocean Region. India continues to stand resolute in ensuring SAFE SEAS and a free, open and secure Indian Ocean Region,'' the Indian Defence Minister added.