Iran tensions: US strikes Qeshm Island after Trump says Tehran deal 'could happen'

The US reportedly carried out a limited and secret strike on Iran’s Qeshm Island, even as President Donald Trump said Tehran was seeking a settlement.

The reported US strike came at a time when Washington was publicly signalling that diplomacy with Tehran was still possible. In a post on Truth Social on Monday, US President Donald Trump said oil prices had fallen by nearly $10 a barrel and claimed that Iran was looking for a quick settlement.

“Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible. It could happen!” Trump wrote. Later, when reporters asked Trump whether he was considering fresh military strikes against Iran after Tuesday’s US midterm elections, he replied, “no.”

Qeshm attack reportedly kept secret

Despite Trump's comments, the Wall Street Journal reported that the US had carried out a limited attack on Qeshm Island. The newspaper, citing US officials, said the reported strike was part of a series of small US military attacks against Iran in recent weeks.

According to the report, Washington deliberately kept the attacks limited and secret to avoid giving the impression that it was restarting a wider military campaign against Tehran. Several explosions were reported on Qeshm Island by Iran's state-run IRNA news agency.

Qeshm is strategically located near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's key oil shipping routes.

Iran claims it captured US drone

Separately, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy claimed that it had captured a US reconnaissance and decoy drone intact near the Strait of Hormuz. IRNA reported that the IRGC said its electronic warfare unit detected an MQM-170 drone during an operation on Monday and took control of its guidance and control systems.

The Iranian force claimed the drone was brought down safely without being destroyed.

According to the IRGC, the drone was being used to identify Iran's air defence systems along the Persian Gulf coast and around Qeshm Island. The MQM-170 Outlaw is manufactured by US-based Griffon Aerospace. It was designed to simulate aerial threats and is used for air defence testing and training.

US had struck Qeshm Island in June

The latest reported attack is not the first time the US has targeted a facility on Qeshm Island. On June 2, the US military carried out a strike on what it described as an Iranian military ground control station used to operate drones.

At the time, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces had intercepted three one-way attack drones launched towards civilian vessels in regional waters, along with other Iranian drones and ballistic missiles launched across the Middle East.

The US military said the strike on Qeshm was carried out in self-defence and targeted the drone control facility.