FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Shah Rukh Khan turns 61: Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Kajol, Atlee, others extend birthday wishes to 'King' Khan

SRK turns 61: Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Kajol, Atlee wish 'King' Khan

Delhi Metro to run 40 extra trips under GRAP-II; What commuters need to know

Delhi Metro to run 40 extra trips under GRAP-II; what commuters need to know

'Will invite CM of Assam': Sukhu's response to Himanta's Congress-free Himachal prediction

'Will invite CM of Assam': Sukhu's response to Himanta's Congress-free Himachal

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Iran tensions: US strikes Qeshm Island after Trump says Tehran deal 'could happen'

The US reportedly carried out a limited and secret strike on Iran’s Qeshm Island, even as President Donald Trump said Tehran was seeking a settlement.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Nov 03, 2026, 07:56 AM IST

Iran tensions: US strikes Qeshm Island after Trump says Tehran deal 'could happen'
ANI Photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The reported US strike came at a time when Washington was publicly signalling that diplomacy with Tehran was still possible. In a post on Truth Social on Monday, US President Donald Trump said oil prices had fallen by nearly $10 a barrel and claimed that Iran was looking for a quick settlement.

“Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible. It could happen!” Trump wrote. Later, when reporters asked Trump whether he was considering fresh military strikes against Iran after Tuesday’s US midterm elections, he replied, “no.”

Qeshm attack reportedly kept secret

Despite Trump's comments, the Wall Street Journal reported that the US had carried out a limited attack on Qeshm Island. The newspaper, citing US officials, said the reported strike was part of a series of small US military attacks against Iran in recent weeks.

According to the report, Washington deliberately kept the attacks limited and secret to avoid giving the impression that it was restarting a wider military campaign against Tehran. Several explosions were reported on Qeshm Island by Iran's state-run IRNA news agency.

Qeshm is strategically located near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's key oil shipping routes.

Iran claims it captured US drone

Separately, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy claimed that it had captured a US reconnaissance and decoy drone intact near the Strait of Hormuz.  IRNA reported that the IRGC said its electronic warfare unit detected an MQM-170 drone during an operation on Monday and took control of its guidance and control systems.

The Iranian force claimed the drone was brought down safely without being destroyed.

According to the IRGC, the drone was being used to identify Iran's air defence systems along the Persian Gulf coast and around Qeshm Island. The MQM-170 Outlaw is manufactured by US-based Griffon Aerospace. It was designed to simulate aerial threats and is used for air defence testing and training.

US had struck Qeshm Island in June

The latest reported attack is not the first time the US has targeted a facility on Qeshm Island. On June 2, the US military carried out a strike on what it described as an Iranian military ground control station used to operate drones.

At the time, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces had intercepted three one-way attack drones launched towards civilian vessels in regional waters, along with other Iranian drones and ballistic missiles launched across the Middle East.

The US military said the strike on Qeshm was carried out in self-defence and targeted the drone control facility.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi chokes as AQI hits 374, turns 'severe' in several areas ahead of Diwali; GRAP-II imposed
Delhi chokes as AQI hits 374, turns 'severe' in several areas ahead of Diwali
India-US interim trade pact among Trump's 127 fulfilled promises, says White House report
India-US interim trade pact among Trump's 127 fulfilled promises, says report
Iran tensions: US strikes Qeshm Island after Trump says Tehran deal 'could happen'
Iran tensions: US strikes Qeshm Island as Trump says Tehran deal 'could happen'
Indian Navy carries out major operation in Arabian Sea to rescue 20 crew members from hijacked Iranian vessel
Indian Navy carries out major operation in Arabian Sea to rescue 20 crew members
Cyclone Murasu makes landfall in Andhra Pradesh, heavy rain leaves Vijayawada roads waterlogged
Cyclone Murasu makes landfall in Andhra Pradesh
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement