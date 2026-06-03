FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Chunnari Chunnari composers Akshay-IP break silence on backlash for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai song: 'We worked from the heart'

Chunnari Chunnari composers Akshay-IP break silence on backlash for HJTIHH song

What's slowing the Iran nuclear talks? US State Secy Marco Rubio drops reality check, says they are months away

What's slowing the Iran nuclear talks? Marco Rubio drop hints

CBSE OSM Row Explained: How it grew into a major test for the Education Ministry?

CBSE OSM Row Explained: How it grew into a major test for the Ministry

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Amid System’s success, from Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Female duos that left masses mesmerised

From Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Best female duos

OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3, movies, web series to premiere on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering

HomeWorld

WORLD

Iran targets US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain amid ceasefire talks, says 'hit and run' era over

Tensions in the Gulf spiked Tuesday night after Iran launched another wave of missiles aimed at American military bases in the area.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 03, 2026, 07:19 AM IST

Iran targets US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain amid ceasefire talks, says 'hit and run' era over
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tensions in the Gulf spiked Tuesday night after Iran launched another wave of missiles aimed at American military bases in the area.

Iran targeted Kuwait’s Al Salem Air Base and Bahrain’s Isa Air Base. Tehran said the strikes were in response to US “hostile actions” in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and near Qeshm Island.

Multiple explosions reported

Kuwait reported multiple loud explosions Tuesday night as air defence systems went active.

Social media videos showed interceptor missiles being fired from MIM-104 Patriot batteries as US and allied forces tried to stop the incoming Iranian missiles.

Air raid sirens went off in Bahrain amid concerns of a wider missile threat. People in Erbil, Iraq, also said they received alerts while regional militaries tracked the situation.

In an official communique addressing the situation, the Kuwaiti Army's General Staff confirmed that the detonations reported by residents were directly linked to defensive operations executed by tactical units neutralising incoming vectors. The military command announced that "Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks. The General Staff of the Army notes that if explosion sounds are heard, they are the result of air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks".

IRGC's response

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday it carried out “precise and concentrated missile strikes" in response to what it described as a US attack on Iran’s Qeshm Island.

“Any new folly, any further aggression, or any move that even touches an inch of our borders and sovereignty will be met with a seismic, crushing, and decisive response that will go beyond the usual rules and boundaries, and our brave forces will not hesitate to turn all aggressors’ bases and their interests in the region into ashes," the statement said.

“The time of “hit and run" is over, and the oppressive forces must accept the grave consequences of their ignorance and reckless adventurism," it added.

Kuwait military issues advisory 

After the active kinetic engagements, the military apparatus issued an immediate advisory warning the public against approaching or handling any remnants, shrapnel or unidentifiable materials deposited on the ground, warning that such objects pose significant safety hazards.

Reinforcing the safety protocols, Ministry of Defence spokesperson Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi implored both citizens and foreign residents to maintain extreme vigilance and immediately alert emergency services via the 112 hotline upon discovering any anomalous debris.

Colonel Al-Otaibi additionally called on the populace to completely disregard speculative reports, urging them to verify developments exclusively through state-sanctioned information networks and strictly observe safety mandates. The military leadership re-emphasised this directive, stating that "the General Staff of the Army calls on everyone to cooperate and adhere to the issued guidelines to preserve the security and safety of all".

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
DK Shivakumar set to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister; first cabinet likely to include 13 ministers
DK Shivakumar set to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister
Iran targets US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain amid ceasefire talks, says 'hit and run' era over
Iran targets US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain amid ceasefire talks
Gold, silver prices today, June 3, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, June 3, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Ranveer Singh takes legal action against FWICE, sends notice over non-cooperation directive issued against him
Ranveer Singh takes legal action against FWICE, sends notice
Chunnari Chunnari composers Akshay-IP break silence on backlash for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai song: 'We worked from the heart'
Chunnari Chunnari composers Akshay-IP break silence on backlash for HJTIHH song
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Amid System’s success, from Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Female duos that left masses mesmerised
From Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Best female duos
OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3, movies, web series to premiere on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement