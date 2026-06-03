Iran targets US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain amid ceasefire talks, says 'hit and run' era over

Tensions in the Gulf spiked Tuesday night after Iran launched another wave of missiles aimed at American military bases in the area.

Tensions in the Gulf spiked Tuesday night after Iran launched another wave of missiles aimed at American military bases in the area.

Iran targeted Kuwait’s Al Salem Air Base and Bahrain’s Isa Air Base. Tehran said the strikes were in response to US “hostile actions” in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and near Qeshm Island.

Multiple explosions reported

Kuwait reported multiple loud explosions Tuesday night as air defence systems went active.

Social media videos showed interceptor missiles being fired from MIM-104 Patriot batteries as US and allied forces tried to stop the incoming Iranian missiles.

Kuwait under attack of ballistic missiles by the Islamic Republic of Iran as the IRGC and US clash in Hormuz pic.twitter.com/L1Mm3GVLIU June 2, 2026

Air raid sirens went off in Bahrain amid concerns of a wider missile threat. People in Erbil, Iraq, also said they received alerts while regional militaries tracked the situation.

In an official communique addressing the situation, the Kuwaiti Army's General Staff confirmed that the detonations reported by residents were directly linked to defensive operations executed by tactical units neutralising incoming vectors. The military command announced that "Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks. The General Staff of the Army notes that if explosion sounds are heard, they are the result of air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks".

IRGC's response

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday it carried out “precise and concentrated missile strikes" in response to what it described as a US attack on Iran’s Qeshm Island.

“Any new folly, any further aggression, or any move that even touches an inch of our borders and sovereignty will be met with a seismic, crushing, and decisive response that will go beyond the usual rules and boundaries, and our brave forces will not hesitate to turn all aggressors’ bases and their interests in the region into ashes," the statement said.

“The time of “hit and run" is over, and the oppressive forces must accept the grave consequences of their ignorance and reckless adventurism," it added.

Kuwait military issues advisory

After the active kinetic engagements, the military apparatus issued an immediate advisory warning the public against approaching or handling any remnants, shrapnel or unidentifiable materials deposited on the ground, warning that such objects pose significant safety hazards.

Reinforcing the safety protocols, Ministry of Defence spokesperson Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi implored both citizens and foreign residents to maintain extreme vigilance and immediately alert emergency services via the 112 hotline upon discovering any anomalous debris.

Colonel Al-Otaibi additionally called on the populace to completely disregard speculative reports, urging them to verify developments exclusively through state-sanctioned information networks and strictly observe safety mandates. The military leadership re-emphasised this directive, stating that "the General Staff of the Army calls on everyone to cooperate and adhere to the issued guidelines to preserve the security and safety of all".