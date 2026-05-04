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Iran takes jibe at US President Donald Trump’s ‘Project Freedom’ to guide stranded ships in Hormuz amid conflict: ‘Delusional posts’

Iran has reacted to US President Donald Trump’s ‘Project Freedom" to ‘guide’ stranded commercial vessels safely out of the Strait of Hormuz. amid conflict with Tehran. Taking a jibe at Trump for intervening, the Head of the Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee, Ebrahim Azizi, has issued a fresh warning to the United States.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 04, 2026, 07:15 AM IST

Iran takes jibe at US President Donald Trump’s ‘Project Freedom’ to guide stranded ships in Hormuz amid conflict: ‘Delusional posts’
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Iran has reacted to US President Donald Trump’s ‘Project Freedom" to ‘guide’ stranded commercial vessels safely out of the Strait of Hormuz. amid conflict with Tehran. Taking a jibe at Trump for intervening, the Head of the Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee, Ebrahim Azizi, has issued a fresh warning to the United States.

 

Iran’s jibe at US President 

 

Ebrahim Azizi slammed Donald Trump for intervening in maritime operations in the Strait of Hormuz, saying any such move would be viewed as a “violation of the ceasefire" framework.

 

In a post on X, Azizi issued a direct warning and wrote, "Any American interference in the new maritime regime of the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a violation of the ceasefire."  He also rejected US assertions regarding navigation and maritime security in the Persian Gulf. "The Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf would not be managed by Trump's delusional posts!" he said, referring to US President Donald Trump's latest Truth Social post.

 

Azizi further dismissed the attempts to shape international narratives around tensions in the Gulf region. "No one would believe Blame Game scenarios!"

he added.

 

What is Donald Trump’s Project Freedom

 

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced "Project Freedom" on his Truth Social on Sunday. He claimed that countries around the world had requested American assistance to safely guide their ships out of the strategically vital waterway.

 

“Countries from all over the World, almost all of which are not involved in the Middle Eastern dispute going on so visibly, and violently, for all to see, have asked the United States if we could help free up their Ships, which are locked up in the Strait of Hormuz, on something which they have absolutely nothing to do with,"

Trump said.

 

He added that the United States would act to ensure safe passage for affected vessels. "For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business," he said.

 

Trump said the operation would begin Monday morning (Middle East time)." This process, Project Freedom, will begin Monday morning, Middle East time," he stated.  

 

He also warned against any interference with the operation. “If, in any way, this Humanitarian process is interfered with, that interference will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully," he said. 

 

( with inputs)

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