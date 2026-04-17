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Iran takes a jibe at Donald Trump’s fresh claim of Tehran agreeing to hand over its stockpile of enriched uranium to US: ‘Building castle in air’

Iran media has strongly rejected President Donald Trump’s claim of being ‘close to deal’ and mocked him with a persian proverb which describes him as a man with unrealistic dreams. Earlier, Trump claimed that US was close to making a deal with Iran that would give America "free oil and free Strait of Hormuz". 

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 17, 2026, 08:39 AM IST

Iran takes a jibe at Donald Trump’s fresh claim of Tehran agreeing to hand over its stockpile of enriched uranium to US: ‘Building castle in air’
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Iran media has strongly rejected President Donald Trump’s claim of being ‘close to deal’ and mocked him with a persian proverb which describes him as a man with unrealistic dreams. Earlier, Trump claimed that US was close to making a deal with Iran that would give America "free oil and free Strait of Hormuz". 

Iran media shared a clip from Donald Trump on X account, claimed the US leader was "building castles in the air". Iran's state-owned broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) added a Persian proverb, "The camel dreams of cottonseed, sometimes gulping it down, sometimes eating it grain by grain," it said. This refers to someone who often used to have unrealistic desires or dreams.

What did Donald Trump said?

Donald Trump said the United States and Iran were “very close" to reaching a peace agreement after weeks of conflict while speaking to reporters at the White House. He said Iran had agreed to “No nuclear weapons” and hand over its stockpile of enriched uranium to US. He said, “They’ve agreed to give us back the nuclear dust," and had “agreed to almost everything." He also indicated he could travel to Pakistan if a deal is finalised there.

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