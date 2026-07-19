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Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei tears into Donald Trump: 'US President's signature utterly worthless'

Khamenei also warned that Iran and its "Resistance Front" have "unforgettable lessons" in store if Washington continues its military strikes on the Islamic Republic.

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Updated : Jul 19, 2026, 01:59 AM IST

Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei tears into Donald Trump: 'US President's signature utterly worthless'
Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.
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Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on Saturday (local time) launched a scathing attack on the United States, calling it the "Great Satan" and declaring that the signature of US President Donald Trump on the 14-point memorandum of understanding was "utterly worthless". Khamenei also warned that Iran and its "Resistance Front" have "unforgettable lessons" in store if Washington continues its military strikes on the Islamic Republic.

In a message addressed to the Iranian nation, Khamenei accused the United States of repeatedly violating agreements with Iran, saying the breaches had once again exposed Washington's "dishonesty, irrationality, unreliability, and malicious nature." "The repeated breaches of the agreement by the Great Satan [the US] regarding the MOU signed by the Presidents of Iran and the US have once again laid bare a fundamental truth: the signature of the US President is utterly worthless and devoid of credibility. Coercion, totalitarianism, and brutality are inseparable components of the US creed and doctrine," Khamenei said.

The Iranian leader further alleged that the US had revealed its "true, unmasked face" through its actions, describing them as another example of "criminality and broken promises". Referring to the ongoing tensions with Washington, Khamenei warned that any further escalation by the United States would come at a high cost. "Now that the American enemy is seeking to escalate the conflict, thereby incurring even heavier costs and further humiliation, it should know that the noble nation of Iran and the Resistance Front have unforgettable lessons in store for it," he said.

Khamenei also praised what he described as the "valour of the Islamic fighters" and the "honour of the courageous people in the southern regions", which have been hit mostly during the recent escalation of hostilities, as examples of Iran's resolve in confronting its adversaries. Calling for national unity, the Iranian Supreme Leader urged citizens and government officials to safeguard the country's dignity and independence, particularly against what he termed the "cunning, criminal US enemy". He also appealed to the Iranian people to continue supporting the country's institutions while remaining vigilant to protect the nation's interests.

His remarks come as tensions between Iran and the United States escalated after the collapse of the 14-point MoU, signed last month, aimed at ending the hostilities between the two sides and opening the pathway for further negotiations. Its collapse renewed the conflict in West Asia, with the US striking Iranian military and civilian assets, and the Islamic Republic also targeting American bases across the Gulf in retaliatory strikes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

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