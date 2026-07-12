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Iran supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei set to make first public appearance next week after weeks in hiding? Here's all you need to know

Mojtaba Khamenei stayed out of public view on Sunday as his brothers Mostafa, Meysam and Masoud led funeral prayers for his father at a major mourning ceremony.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 12, 2026, 02:10 PM IST

Iran supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei set to make first public appearance next week after weeks in hiding? Here's all you need to know
Image source: ANI
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Iran has announced that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei will host a memorial ceremony for his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran on Tuesday, though it is still uncertain if he will attend in person.  

According to the statement, the ceremony for the late Iranian leader will take place on Tuesday, July 23, between 5 pm and 7 pm. It was described as a tribute to the “martyred mujahid Imam.” The announcement comes amid Mojtaba Khamenei’s absence from public view since taking over as Supreme Leader after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death.

Mojtaba Khamenei did not appear for his father's funeral

Mojtaba Khamenei stayed out of public view on Sunday as his brothers Mostafa, Meysam and Masoud led funeral prayers for his father at a major mourning ceremony.  

State TV broadcast footage of Mostafa, Meysam and Masoud Khamenei standing next to the coffins at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, where thousands had gathered to pay respects. 

The coffins of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law and his 14-month-old granddaughter were placed side by side for the prayers inside the vast religious complex. 

The new Supreme Leader’s absence from the ceremony drew notice, as he has not made any public appearance since taking over Iran’s top post following his father’s killing.

Mojtaba vows to avenge father’s killing

Days after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s burial, Mojtaba Khamenei made his first public remarks since the funeral, vowing to avenge his father’s killing. His father died in the joint US-Israeli strikes in late February. 

In comments reported by AFP, the new Supreme Leader said, “Vengeance is the will of our nation and must inevitably be carried out." He added, “This matter depends neither on my personal existence nor on that of other officials. Whether we are present or not, it will come to pass."

The statement came just hours after US President Donald Trump warned against any efforts to assassinate him.

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