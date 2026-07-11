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Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei issues first statement on Ali Khamenei's funeral: 'We pledge to avenge your pure blood'

The statement came after weeklong funeral processions for Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike on Tehran at the outset of the war in February. The state funeral was delayed by months over security concerns amid the war.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 11, 2026, 05:30 PM IST

Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei issues first statement on Ali Khamenei's funeral: 'We pledge to avenge your pure blood'
Iranian supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei.
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Iranian supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Saturday issued his first statement on the funeral of his father and predecessor, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In a post on social media, Mojtaba pledged to "avenge the blood" of Khamenei and the "martyrs" killed in the war with the United States. "We pledge to avenge the blood of the martyred leader and all the martyrs of these two wars from the criminal and disgraced killers," Mojtaba, who has not made a public appearance since the war began, said on X.

Mojtaba also expressed gratitude for the massive turnout of people at Ali Khamenei's funeral processions. "I extend my heartfelt gratitude for the incredible, enemy-shattering, and historic turnout of tens of millions of people across Iran and Iraq, particularly in Tehran, Qom, Najaf, Karbala, and Mashhad," he said. The statement came after weeklong funeral processions for Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike on Tehran at the outset of the war in February. The mass state funeral was delayed by months over security concerns amid the deadly war.

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