The 85-year-old leader had posted two messages on X in Hebrew before the Elon Musk-owned messaging platform suspended his account

Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's new account on social media platform X has been suspended, just after two posts, according to Jerusalem Post. The 85-year-old leader had posted two messages on X in Hebrew before the Elon Musk-owned messaging platform suspended his account.

The move came after Israel attacked Iran on Saturday.

Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Sunday said that four Iranian soldiers were killed. One civilian was also killed in the Saturday attack, IRNA reported.

Meanmwhile, Khamenei on Sunday said that it is upto the authorities to convey Iran's power to Israel and act in the country's interest and that Israel's airstrikes on Iran should not be magnified nor downplayed.

Iran's leader said yesterday that while Israel would like to exaggerate the impacts of its actions against Iran, it would also not be right for Iran to dismiss the strikes as insignificant, Iranian news agency IRNA reported.

He also said that the Israeli regime has made miscalculations towards Iran, as it is yet to know the country and its people and understand the level of their power and determination. "We should make them understand all these," Iran's Supreme leader said.

Iran's Supreme Leader also criticized the world, including some governments and the United Nations for failing to stop what the Israeli regime is doing in Gaza and Lebanon, which he described as the most brutal war crimes, the IRNA reported.

"A global coalition must be formed, as well as a political coalition, an economic coalition, and, if necessary, a military coalition, against the malicious Zionist regime that is committing the most brutal war crimes today," Khamenei was cited as saying.

Meanwhile, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that the Islamic Republic does not seek war, but will defend the rights of its people and will give a proportionate response to the latest Israeli aggression against the country.

IRNA cited Pezeshkian speaking at a cabinet session on October 27, a day after the Israeli regime launched attacks on Iranian military sites.

He also extended his condolences to families of four Iranian armed forces who lost their lives while defending the country's airspace against the Israeli aggression.

On Saturday Israel simultaneously struck missile manufacturing facilities, surface-to-air missile arrays and other "aerial capabilities" in Iran CNN reported.

Israel said later that the air attack had "concluded" its response to Iran's October 1 missile attack, saying its warplanes had returned safely and the mission was "fulfilled".

Iran's air force confirmed strikes on military bases in Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam provinces that "caused limited damage".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)