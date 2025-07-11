Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei's former adviser issues big statement, says Donald Trump may be hit by drone while sunbathing: 'As he lies there with his stomach...'

This threat is likely linked to Trump’s decision in 2020 to order a drone strike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, a move that still fuels tension between the two nations.

A former senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader has made a controversial statement, suggesting that US President Donald Trump could be attacked while relaxing at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. Mohammad-Javad Larijani, speaking to Iran International, said, “Trump has done something so that he can no longer sunbathe in Mar-a-Lago. As he lies there with his stomach to the sun, a small drone might hit him in the navel. It’s very simple.”

This threat is likely linked to Trump’s decision in 2020 to order a drone strike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, a move that still fuels tension between the two nations.

Trump responded to the comment in a Fox News interview, laughing off the threat. When asked when he last sunbathed, he said, “It’s been a long time. I don’t know, maybe I was around seven or so. I’m not too big into it.” He added, “I guess it’s a threat. I’m sure it’s not a threat, actually, but perhaps it is.”

The tensions have risen further following recent US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear and military facilities. These strikes came during the 12-day war between Israel and Iran. Trump claimed the bombings “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capabilities. However, some experts believe the damage was limited and suspect Iran might have moved its enriched uranium stockpile before the attacks.

An Israeli official, however, claimed intelligence shows the uranium remains at Iran’s nuclear sites.

This week, the US and Iran are set to resume talks in Norway. Trump has said he is open to lifting sanctions on Iran in the future. But Iran’s new President Masoud Pezeshkian said in an interview with Tucker Carlson that trust will be a major challenge in rebuilding ties.

Despite the upcoming talks, Trump has warned that if Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei does not stop the country’s nuclear enrichment program, the US may launch another attack.