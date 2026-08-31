Iran strikes US bases in Jordan after Trump’s first attack on Iran in weeks

Why did the US suddenly strike Iran’s Larak Island? Meanwhile, this attack near the Strait of Hormuz has triggered a fresh escalation in the region.

The United States on Sunday launched strikes on Iran's Larak Island, targeting two missile launchers, according to a report by CNN. These strikes attacked the highly strategic location near the Strait of Hormuz, also marking the first-ever attack by the US on Iran in weeks.

As per a report by Fox News, the strikes were launched after US officials observed that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was preparing to fire rockets and deploy sea mines in the crucial waterway.

After the US strike, the IRGC Public Relations Department issued a statement, warning of direct 'vengeance upon criminals'. ''This action was a strategic and fatal error by the Trump regime in the course of the economic war, an error that will shift the balance against its planners and will entail heavy costs. The enemy will pay the consequences of this miscalculation in both economic and military arenas,'' IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi said.

Iran retaliates by attacking US bases in Jordan

In reply, the IRGC claimed to have attacked the US military bases in Jordan and said that the operation it targeted the King Hussein and Al Azraq military bases. As per Iranian state media, the operation was named 'Punishment of the Aggressor' and the IRGC claimed that it struck the technical and repair infrastructure at these bases.

''Aggression and crimes will not solve the enemy’s desperation in attempting to weaken the Islamic Republic’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, and every attack will be met with even more devastating responses,'' the statement read.

Why did US choose Larak Island?

Larak Island is strategically important because it lies near the Strait of Hormuz, which gives Iran a strong position to monitor maritime traffic in the region. The island also reportedly has military facilities, which makes it crucial for Iran to control the passage during the conflict.