Iran slams US strikes, issues warning to nations backing Washington : 'Legitimate targets'

In a statement by Iran's Foreign Ministry, Tehran warned that any country allowing its territory or facilities to be used for attacks against Iran could become a legitimate target of Iranian defensive strikes, while urging the United Nations to hold the United States accountable for what it describe

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the recent US military strikes, calling them a "flagrant violation" of the UN Charter and accusing Washington of undermining regional stability and violating a ceasefire agreement.

In a statement by Iran's Foreign Ministry, Tehran warned that any country allowing its territory or facilities to be used for attacks against Iran could become a legitimate target of Iranian defensive strikes, while urging the United Nations to hold the United States accountable for what it described as acts of aggression.

"The territory or facilities of any country used to launch military attacks against Iran may be regarded as the origin of aggression and treated as a legitimate target for defensive operations by the Iranian armed forces," the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry also rejected remarks attributed to the US President regarding the outcome of recent talks held in Muscat, describing them as "a complete lie."

According to Iran, the discussions in Muscat were focused on arrangements related to the management of the Strait of Hormuz and the security of international shipping routes, and not as characterised by the US President.

The ministry further criticised the United Nations Secretariat for what it described as an inadequate response to the alleged US military actions and urged the UN Secretary-General and the UN Security Council to take action.

It called on the UN chief and the Security Council to hold those responsible for the attacks accountable, reiterating that the strikes violated international law and the UN Charter.

This comes after the United States launched a fresh round of military strikes against Iran on Sunday. US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that the operation is intended to further degrade Tehran's ability to target civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Iran's Press TV, three explosions were heard in the southern Iranian cities of Jask, Bandar Abbas and Sirik following the US operation.US forces hit approximately 140 Iranian military targets on Saturday with precision munitions launched by land- and sea-based fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels. Targets included Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks, and coastal surveillance locations.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern over the renewed military confrontations involving Iran and the United States, warning of severe regional and global consequences.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)