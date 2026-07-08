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Iran condemns US oil sanctions move as 'breach' of MoU: What's next for Strait of Hormuz tensions?

Iran said the decision, announced less than 20 days after the signing of the agreement, reflected what it described as Washington's "malicious intentions, instability, and unreliability."

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 08, 2026, 08:14 AM IST

Iran condemns US oil sanctions move as 'breach' of MoU: What's next for Strait of Hormuz tensions?
Iran slams US for revoking oil sanctions relief(Source: ANI)
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The US has revoked sanctions relief on Iranian oil after tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, saying Tehran's actions were "wholly unacceptable" and would have consequences, The Times of Israel reported. The decision came after unidentified projectiles struck three commercial tankers in recent days near the Strait of Hormuz. 

'Breach' Of Islamabad MoU: Iran Slams US

In response, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the US' decision, calling it a "clear violation" of Article 10 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on June 18. 

In a statement, the ministry said, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the US Treasury's move to lift the temporary suspension of the embargo on Iranian oil sales, which is a gross violation of Article 10 of the Memorandum of Understanding to End the War and holds the US government responsible for the consequences of this breach of promise."

The ministry said the decision, announced less than 20 days after the signing of the agreement, reflected what it described as Washington's "malicious intentions, instability, and unreliability."

It further alleged that the US had committed repeated violations of various provisions of the memorandum, either directly or "through the actions of the Zionist regime against Lebanon."According to the statement, Iran had sought to implement its commitments under the agreement in good faith since the MoU was signed."Since the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding... the Islamic Republic of Iran has tried in good faith and using all its capabilities to fulfil its obligations... However, the US government, as usual, has simultaneously violated its obligations and sought to justify them with various excuses," the ministry said.

Warning of consequences, the ministry stated, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while warning of the consequences of America's breach of the agreement, will take any action it deems necessary to protect its interests and national security."

What's next? Will the MoU collapse?


Now, the flashpoint is what's next for Strait of Hormuz tensions, whether the MoU collapses entirely, or if backchannel diplomacy can contain further escalation, is the big question. Sina Azodi, director of the Middle East Studies programme at George Washington University, says the Islamabad MoU is a ceasefire, not a peace deal, and that further clashes between the US and Iran are likely until a final agreement is reached.

“This MoU is not a comprehensive political settlement. It is really a cessation of hostilities between Iran and the United States on all fronts,” he told Al Jazeera. “As long as we don’t have that peace agreement, skirmishes, miscalculations, even accidental fires have the potential to reignite the conflict between Iran, the US, and frankly, the entire region," he added.

The US decision also emphasises the necessity of Iran’s continued control and authority over the Strait of Hormuz. About the repercussions, Iran said it is going to take firm actions to safeguard their national and security interests in this complicated situation. According to Al Jazeera, the Khatam-al-Anbiya Central Headquarters labelled the US actions a “blatant act of aggression” that took place while the body of the late supreme leader was being hosted for funeral processions in Iraq.The military said Iran will not allow any outside interference in the management of the Strait of Hormuz. “It is reiterated that the only safe passage for commercial ships and oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz is the route designated by the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the military added.

(With inputs from ANI)

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