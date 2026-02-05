Iran slams Trump's warning amid peace talks: 'We don't count on the threats of Americans'

After Trump's remarks, Ghalibaf, who is Iran's chief negotiator in the peace talks, said in a post on X that Iran would not be intimidated by such threats from the US and added that the country's armed forces were prepared to respond if necessary.

Amid ongoing peace talks between Iran and the United States in Switzerland, US President Donald Trump warned of hitting the Islamic republic "very hard" if the country does not "immediately stop their highly paid proxies in Lebanon." In response, Iranian Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf described the comments as a sign of American desperation, dismissing the remarks as ineffective.

After Trump's remarks, Ghalibaf, who is Iran's chief negotiator in the peace talks, said in a post on X that Iran would not be intimidated by such threats from the US and added that the country's armed forces were prepared to respond if necessary. "Don't they think to themselves that if their threats had any effect, they wouldn't have reached the point of despair today? We don't count on the threats of the Americans. They better be careful with their statements, our armed forces are ready to respond in another way. Whatever they say, we are the ones who will act," his post read.

Ghalibaf's post came in response to a statement by Trump, who warned Iran against supporting its "proxy" groups in the region, particularly in Lebanon, in an apparent reference to the Hezbollah. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said: "Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!"

The exchange marks the latest escalation in rhetoric between Washington and Tehran amid ongoing talks as part of a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached between the two sides after months of war. Meanwhile, the first round of high-level US-Iran diplomatic talks currently underway in Switzerland has concluded, with the session suspended after 80 minutes to allow the sides to conduct "internal consultations", according to Iran's Fars news agency.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).