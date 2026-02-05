FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Iran slams Trump's warning amid peace talks: 'We don't count on the threats of Americans'

Iran slams Trump warning amid talks: 'We don't count on threats of Americans'

'A truly global celebration': PM Modi marks 12th International Day of Yoga

'A truly global celebration': PM Modi on International Day of Yoga 2026

Iran Israel War: US-Iran Talks Begin In Switzerland As Strait Of Hormuz Remains Closed

Iran Israel War: US-Iran Talks Begin In Switzerland As Strait Of Hormuz Remains Closed

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth

Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Iran slams Trump's warning amid peace talks: 'We don't count on the threats of Americans'

After Trump's remarks, Ghalibaf, who is Iran's chief negotiator in the peace talks, said in a post on X that Iran would not be intimidated by such threats from the US and added that the country's armed forces were prepared to respond if necessary.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 02:21 AM IST

Iran slams Trump's warning amid peace talks: 'We don't count on the threats of Americans'
Iran's chief negotiator MB Ghalibaf.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid ongoing peace talks between Iran and the United States in Switzerland, US President Donald Trump warned of hitting the Islamic republic "very hard" if the country does not "immediately stop their highly paid proxies in Lebanon." In response, Iranian Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf described the comments as a sign of American desperation, dismissing the remarks as ineffective.

After Trump's remarks, Ghalibaf, who is Iran's chief negotiator in the peace talks, said in a post on X that Iran would not be intimidated by such threats from the US and added that the country's armed forces were prepared to respond if necessary. "Don't they think to themselves that if their threats had any effect, they wouldn't have reached the point of despair today? We don't count on the threats of the Americans. They better be careful with their statements, our armed forces are ready to respond in another way. Whatever they say, we are the ones who will act," his post read.

Ghalibaf's post came in response to a statement by Trump, who warned Iran against supporting its "proxy" groups in the region, particularly in Lebanon, in an apparent reference to the Hezbollah. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said: "Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!"

The exchange marks the latest escalation in rhetoric between Washington and Tehran amid ongoing talks as part of a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached between the two sides after months of war. Meanwhile, the first round of high-level US-Iran diplomatic talks currently underway in Switzerland has concluded, with the session suspended after 80 minutes to allow the sides to conduct "internal consultations", according to Iran's Fars news agency.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Iran slams Trump's warning amid peace talks: 'We don't count on the threats of Americans'
Iran slams Trump warning amid talks: 'We don't count on threats of Americans'
'A truly global celebration': PM Modi marks 12th International Day of Yoga
'A truly global celebration': PM Modi on International Day of Yoga 2026
NEET-UG 2026 re-exam: NTA chief says '100 percent confident' question paper did not leak
NEET-UG retest: NTA says '100 percent confident' paper did not leak
Keir Starmer to resign as UK prime minister? Here's what Donald Trump said
Keir Starmer to resign as UK prime minister? Trump thinks so
'I am done with it': Virat Kohli shuts down Test cricket comeback, ends weeks of speculation
Virat Kohli shuts down Test cricket comeback, ends weeks of speculation
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement