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Iran slams Italy over 'technical and logistical' support to US during war; Rome denies allegations

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei accused Italy of contradicting itself by denying involvement in the US military campaign against Iran while acknowledging technical and logistical support.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 07:27 AM IST

Iran slams Italy over 'technical and logistical' support to US during war; Rome denies allegations
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Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei on Sunday criticised Italy after it denied participating in the recent US military campaign against Iran while acknowledging that it provided "technical and logistical" support.

Baqaei argued that such assistance amounted to direct involvement in what he described as an unlawful act of aggression.

Iran calls Italy's position contradictory

In a post on X, Baqaei accused Italy of attempting to distance itself from responsibility while admitting to providing support that facilitated the US-led military operation. "This is a glaring contradiction and a fallacious argument aimed at evading responsibility for complicity in a grave internationally wrongful act," he said.

According to Baqaei, publicly denying any role in the conflict while acknowledging "technical and logistical" assistance is inconsistent. He maintained that providing such support directly contributed to what he described as an "illegal war of choice."

"Providing 'technical and logistical' support to the aggressors constitutes nothing less than a clear and direct contribution to the commission of an illegal war of choice, a blatant act of aggression and a serious violation of international law," he added.

Italy denies military involvement

Earlier in the day, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani spoke by telephone with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, and reiterated that Italy had not participated in any military action against Iran.

In a post on X, Tajani said Italy had "never taken part in any military initiative and has never authorised the use of bases for war actions against Iran," adding that the country had acted in full compliance with its treaties with the United States.

Italy urges reopening of Strait of Hormuz

During the conversation, Tajani also urged Iran to ensure the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to facilitate maritime trade. "I requested a return to full opening of the Strait of Hormuz, facilitating the passage of all Italian cargo ships still blocked," he wrote.

Tajani further noted that the reopening of the Italian Embassy in Tehran represents "a strong signal of dialogue" and expressed hope for the resumption of economic and cultural relations between the two countries.

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