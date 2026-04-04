Iran shoots down US Air Force's F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet: All you need to know about it

The F-15E Strike Eagle is a dual-role combat jet designed to carry out both air-to-air and air-to-ground offensive, according to the US Air Force. It is operated by two crew members -- a pilot and a weapons systems officer.

Iranian defences have shot down two US military aircraft -- an F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet and an A-10 attack plane. This comes as the war in Iran rages on with no immediate end in sight. As per reports, the last time an American fighter jet was downed in combat was an A-10 Thunderbolt II, shot down during the US invasion of Iraq. The US has launched a search-and-rescue mission for the missing crew member after the attack. Let's take a look at the F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet and its capabilities.

The F-15E Strike Eagle is a dual-role combat jet designed to carry out both air-to-air and air-to-ground offensive, according to the US Air Force. It is operated by two crew members -- a pilot and a weapons systems officer. The warplane is capable of flying at low altitudes, during the day or night and in all weather conditions. It can travel long distances to reach a target, hit enemy positions, and return while tackling threats along the way.

According to a report by The New York Times, the F-15E Strike Eagle jet can fly at speeds up to 1,875 miles per hour or 3,017 km/h and carry a payload exceeding 20,000 pounds. One key feature of the warplane is the rear cockpit, where the weapons systems officer is seated. The US has previously deployed the fighter jet to countries such as Iraq, Libya, and Syria. The US Air Force has a fleet of nearly 300 F-15 aircraft across variants, news agency Reuters reported. The report added that over 1,500 units have been produced in total.