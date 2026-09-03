Iran Security Chief warns of new strategy after heaviest US strikes in weeks, says 'you will fail to escape depths of hell'

Iran Security Chief Mohsen Rezaei warns US of a new strategy in the Middle East after the heaviest strikes in weeks. Trump says US launched large powerful strikes near Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for Iran's sea mine attempt.

The Iranian Security Chief on Tuesday warned the United States of a "new strategy" from Iran in the Middle East after the heaviest exchange of military strikes between the two nations in weeks.

"With these desperate struggles, you will not only fail to escape the depths of the hell you have created for yourselves, you will soon see that Iran's new strategy on the battlefield, in diplomacy and in confronting the economic blockade will shatter your foundations" Iran's Supreme National Security Council secretary Mohsen Rezaei posted on X.

Trump says US launched large strikes near Strait of Hormuz over sea mines attempt

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Washington has launched a fresh wave of "large and powerful" strikes against Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes come after what Trump claimed was in retaliation for Iran attempting to add sea mines to the Strait.

"The United States is, as we speak, striking Iranian Targets near the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes are large and powerful, and in retaliation for the Iranians' failed attempt at adding sea mines to the Strait, which currently has no mines (They have been completely removed or detonated!), and the Iranians shooting eight missiles, all successfully knocked down, at our Military Base in Jordan," he said.

Iran hits US bases in Jordan, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Erbil

The US Central Command, in a post on X, provided details of the strikes and said that they come in response to the recent "attempted attacks by the IRGC" against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed in the region.

Iran claimed that it retaliated by hitting US military targets in Jordan, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Erbil in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region.